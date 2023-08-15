Morrisons is giving customers double More Card points if they fill up their car with petrol at a Morrisons forecourt for the next fortnight. Customers filling up at all Morrisons petrol stations can grab double More Card points on every litre of fuel purchased – this means 10 points can be earnt per litre of fuel.

When customers reach 5,000 loyalty points, they will be rewarded with a ‘Morrisons Fiver’ that can be spent both in-store and online.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “Fuel is an essential purchase for many of our customers on a weekly basis. By offering double More Points at our fuel pumps, we are helping customers build up their points so they can be rewarded with Morrisons Fivers to reduce the cost of their weekly shop.”

The deal is running until August 28 with no minimum spend in store required to qualify for the extra points. Customers need to be a Morrisons More Card member to redeem the deal and must simply scan their card at the point of the transaction to qualify.

Morrisons launched the More Card loyalty scheme earlier this year to allow customers to earn More Points on selected products in store, online and on fuel.