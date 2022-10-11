Morrisons to sell 28 McColl’s convenience stores following takeover - which stores and why they are being sold
Morrisons is set to sell 28 of its McColl’s convenience stores to help local competition.
Supermarket giant Morrisons is set to sell a number of McColl's convenience stores following its takeover of the struggling retailer.
Last year Morrisons proposed a last-minute rescue deal to save several McColl’s newsagent branches after the business fell into administration and 16,000 jobs were put at risk. The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) proposes to accept an offer from Morrisons to sell 28 of the McColl’s stores across the UK in a bid to address competition concerns in the areas where the stores are located.
Sorcha O’Carroll, CMA senior director of mergers, said: “Our preliminary view is that the sale of these stores will preserve competition in these local areas and prevent consumers from losing out due to this deal, at a time when shoppers are already facing rising prices.
“If, after reviewing the responses to our consultation, we conclude that the competition issues have been addressed, the deal will be cleared.”
Morrisons has offered to divest 26 of the McColl’s stores in England, one in Scotland and another in Wales.
The CMA is set to accept the proposals after consulting on them, which it says “appear to be suitable to restore the loss of competition brought about by the deal across each of the local areas”.
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: "We are pleased that the CMA proposes to accept our offer to sell 28 McColl’s stores to address competition concerns and we look forward to a swift conclusion of this process."
Full list of McColl’s stores set to be sold
- Pewsey High Street - 36 High Street, Pewsey, SN9 5AQ
- Stony Stratford 51 High Street - 51 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1AA
- Lymm Albany Road - 61/63 Albany Road, Statham, Lymm, WA13 9LT
- Glastonbury Chinnock Road - 5-7 Chinnock Road, Glastonbury, BA6 8EW
- Winsford Willow Square - 1-3 Willow Square, Wharton, Winsford, CW7 3HP
- Little Clacton The Street - 35 the Street, Little Clacton, CO16 9LD
- Buntingford Baldock Road - Baldock Road Buntingford, SG9 9BL
- Brentwood Warley The Keys - The Keys, Eagle Way, Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3BP
- North Holmwood Post Office - Spook Hill, Dorking, RH5 4HH
- Perth Oakbank Road - 168a Oakbank Road, Perth, PH1 1HA
- Bolton Newbrook Road - 58 Newbrook Road, Over Hulton, Bolton, BL5 1ER
- Ottery St MaryYonder Street - 2-4 Yonder Street, Ottery St Mary, EX11
- Rogerstone St Johns Crescent - 33-35 St. John’s Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, NP10 9EY
- Matson Avenue - 75 Matson Avenue, Matson, Gloucester, GL4 6LL
- Bath Larkhall - 7 Lambridge Buildings, Larkhall, Bath, BA1 6RS
- Queensway - 49 Queensway, Stourbridge, DY9 9HJ
- Highworth High Street - 18 High Street, Highworth, Swindon, SN6 7AG
- Newbury Kingsclere Swan Street - Swan Street, Kingsclere, Newbury, RG20 5ND
- Alderley Edge London Road - 63 London Road, Alderley Edge, SK9 7DY