There has been a reported possible sighting of Bigfoot in western Colorado via Google Maps.

Bigfoot fanatics believe they have spotted a seven and a half foot tall Bigfoot roaming in the wilderness of Colorado. The creature was caught on camera via Google Maps.

Bigfoot is a reported ape-like creature that has been the subject of folklore for years. The creature is said to reside in the forests of North America with multiple ‘sightings’ reported over the years.

The image of the creature has been screenshot from Google Earth and posted onto a Reddit community group which shares information and theories about Bigfoot. Some people have commented that the creature is bear-like and have dismissed the image as a Bigfoot sighting.

The sighting, found at the coordinates 38°16’24" N. 108°08’32 in western Colorado, shows what some believe is the creature roaming through a clearing near vegetation.

The caption alongside the image posted to Reddit reads: “Is it a bear? A puddle? A hiker without gear? Impossible to say for certain but the darker areas of the subject align with the shadows of other objects nearby.

They added: “Measures around 7-7.5 feet. Appears hunched over. Subject does not appear on other satellite images from different years which might imply that subject is mobile or not stationary object.”

One of the members of the group, who is familiar with the area of the sighting, commented on the thread saying they had previously felt a creepy feeling when in this exact area. They said: "I’m actually quite familiar with that general area. I lived in Montrose for 26 years and used to camp and hike on the Uncompahgre Plateau.”

