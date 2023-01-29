Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi as the party chairman of the Conservative Party after paying a penalty to resolve a multi million-pound tax dispute while he was a chancellor, the BBC has reported .

In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak said there “has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code.” The former chancellor of the exchequer has received pressure to resign in recent days as suspicions about his finances arose after he issued a statement to "clear up some of the confusion."