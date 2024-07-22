National Grid issue safety plea of ‘look out, look up’ to farmers in Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Farm Safety Week (22 – 26 July), farmers in Lincolnshire are being urged to ‘look out, look up’, and stay safe around electrical equipment to avoid the risk of accidents.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year, National Grid Electricity Distribution – the electricity operator for the Midlands, South West and South Wales – is called to incidents in which farm vehicles have collided with overhead power lines. It is estimated that at least one agricultural accident involving overhead lines is reported every day in the UK.

One of these reports, from a farm in Lincolnshire, was called in when a combine harvester made contact with an overhead power line. it triggered a fire that destroyed the machine and an entire field of grain, resulting in damage estimated at £400,000. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle, who inadvertently raised the raised the grain shoot before setting off – setting it on a collision course with the overhead line – was able to escape unharmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As farm machinery continues to increase in size, the distance between equipment and nearby power lines is at risk of reducing, meaning that accidents could be more likely.

Look Out, Look Up

Paul Woodward, Safety Manager for National Grid Electricity Distribution, said:

“Every year, our engineers and technicians are called to incidents involving farming equipment and overhead power lines.

“Accidents involving the electricity supply can have devastating consequences, so it’s really important that the farmers ‘look out’ and ‘look up’ – particularly when working with big or heavy machinery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to ensuring that farm workers have the knowledge and resources they need to get home safe every day, and will continue to work with farming communities in Lincolnshire and across the country to reduce incidents involving our power lines.”

As part of National Grid’s farm safety campaign, the operator has outlined these simple steps to ensure farmers stay safe when working close to power lines:

Never raise elevating equipment, such as spray booms, cabbage harvesters and trailer bodies, under or close to overhead power lines.

Never store or move materials under, or close to, overhead power lines, as this reduces the safe clearance distance beneath the overhead lines.

Know the maximum reach and height of any vehicle you are operating, and be vigilant when using GPS – accidents can still happen.

You cannot see electricity – the area around a fallen line, including the soil, equipment and other objects, could be live – so stay away.

If contact is made with a power line, farm workers are advised to stay in the cab and try to drive clear. If that is not possible, the driver should stay in the cab and telephone 105, only leaving the machine in an emergency.

When leaving the vehicle, they should take care not to hold the machine and touch the ground at the same time, and take leaping strides so one foot is clear from the ground at all times - or ‘bunny hop’ away with both feet kept together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers are also encouraged to use the ‘What3Words’ app, which allows farmers to pinpoint the exact location of an incident. This means that network engineers can isolate the power in seconds using remote technology, therefore reducing the risk of accidents and threat to life.

Farmers can find out more about National Grid’s safety advice and access additional resources at www.nationalgrid.co.uk/customers-and-community/health-safety/farming-safety.