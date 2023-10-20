Nearly 7 in 10 adults have told a lie relating to money in some way

More than two-thirds of adults have committed a 'financial fib' - lied about earnings, not been truthful about money spent on purchases, taken out secret loans, or kept hidden savings accounts.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 67 per cent have told a mistruth relating to money in some way – and as many as 17 per cent have exaggerated how much they have in the bank.

More than a fifth (22 per cent) have downplayed what they’ve spent on specific items and 15 per cent have kept how much savings they have from their partner, while 14 per cent have lied about their financial situation to get out of social events.

Commissioned by Trustpilot, which has also blogged about the findings, the study found 24 per cent lie about something money-related up to four times a month.

Carolyn Jameson, chief consumer and trust officer for the online reviews platform, said: “Conversations about money have never been easy and socially it can be a divisive subject; particularly in the current economic climate. Some may feel the need to exaggerate their circumstances to impress others, some could be embarrassed by their finances, and others simply don’t want to face the reality of their situation. But if you lie to loved ones - or even yourself - you could find yourself in trouble, so it really is important to be able to talk to others, whether that’s your partner, a friend, or an independent professional."

Be more comfortable about your finances

The recent cost of living crisis has also had an impact - 27 per cent of those who've fibbed about their finances have done this more in the last two years due to the economic climate.

Reasons for not always telling the truth include feeling guilty or embarrassed (26 per cent), so others won’t expect them to buy things for them (18 per cent), and to avoid sympathy (16 per cent).

It emerged colleagues (11 per cent) and friends (10 per cent) are among those people are most likely to keep financial information from.

In some instances, telling financial fibs has come back to haunt them - 10 per cent admit they have fallen out with family and nine percent admit they have lost the trust of others as result of their fibs.

Encouragingly however, the study found 39 per cent would be open to using review platforms to find reliable professional services and tools - to help them feel more comfortable about their finances.

Of those polled, 79 per cent with a partner claim they’re completely open with their other half about each other’s financial situations.

For the most part though, 41 per cent per cent of those polled admit they’re ‘likely’ to intentionally avoid talking about money matters with others.

Some 35 per cent admit they’ve been guilty of ignoring and not addressing their own financial problems - which has only made matters worse 50 per cent of adults who’ve done this.

Carolyn Jameson added: “There are increasingly more resources out there that claim to help those struggling with money management to overcome their fears and build a healthier financial future, which on the face of it sounds great but it can be overwhelming to figure out who to trust. A great way to find the most reliable services, which genuinely deliver on their promises, is by checking independent review platforms."

