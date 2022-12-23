Nearly half of adults with mobiles would rather stick with their current provider – even if there were cheaper options

Nearly half of adults on a mobile phone contract would rather stick with their existing provider because it’s easier and more comfortable - even if there was a cheaper option available.

Of these, they would need to save at least £127.68 a year - or £10.64 per month - on their mobile phone bill to consider changing providers.

This would equate to a national saving of more than £3.3billion were people motivated enough to switch.

The study of 2,000 adults found that when it comes to switching and saving money on other bills, they would be happy to change energy providers if they could save £28 a month.

The level of money saved increases when it comes to mortgages, as homeowners need to save nearly £50 a month before considering a move.

The reluctance to switch is shown as energy bill payers stick with the same utility company for an average of seven years.

While there is loyalty to the same mobile phone provider for an average of five-and-a-half years.

A spokesperson for Lyca Mobile, which commissioned the research, said: "There's no shame in switching things up.

“Whether it’s your mortgage or your mobile, it’s often very easy to let contracts simply roll over once they’ve run their course.

“However, this could be costing Brits a small fortune when they could be getting better deals elsewhere.”

Decreasing direct debits

The research also found 41 per cent admitted there are areas they could be saving money on but are missing out mainly due to laziness.

Nearly six in 10 (59 per cent) don’t like the idea of changing things that, in general, are working OK - with half being ‘concerned’ about change.

However, 32 per cent are ‘extremely’ worried about the rising cost of living, with just six per cent remaining unconcerned.

To combat inflation, 44 per cent have considered - or have already changed –-where they shop for food, and 40 per cent have done the same for their energy provider.

Loyalty to brands plays a part, with 69 per cent describing themselves as generally loyal people.

But four in 10 would happily drop a company if they could get a cheaper deal elsewhere, while 13 per cent would switch based on customer service.

It also emerged only three in 10 Brits read the terms and conditions before signing a contract on everything they sign, according to the OnePoll data.

As a result, 22 per cent have wound up stuck in a contract for ‘ages’ because they hadn’t really read all the small print.

Lyca Mobile’s spokesperson added: “It wasn’t that long ago that 12 month contracts for mobile phone were the norm.

“That’s now crept up to 24 months, and two years is a long time to be tied into the same network and data deals with great deals coming onto the market all the time.

