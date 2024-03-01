Nearly half of the locals in Lincoln are secretly competitve

A poll of 2,000 adults – including those residing in the city – found 35 per cent are covertly ruthless when playing games.

With 30 per cent admitting they’re willing to do 'whatever it takes' to secure victory.

For some (25 per cent), their sense of competition doesn't end when they succeed - as they revealed they are 'bad winners.'

Among those who admit to having cutthroat approach, 45 per cent are so competitive they'll never let others win even to be nice.

The study on behalf of 888 poker UK found those polled are especially keen to win when playing boardgames and card games (35 per cent), followed by sports (31 per cent).

They’re also competitive when it comes to supporting their favourite sports teams (18 per cent) - meaning Imps fans will be quick to wind up their rivals.

More than quarter of locals (30 per cent) are eager outperform colleagues in the workplace.

While 10 per cent like to come out top in the style stakes, and others like to outdo others with earnings (nine per cent) and acquiring the latest tech (10 per cent).

While 14 per cent admit they’re eager to be the best at everything – even when doing mundane tasks like peeling potatoes.

It also emerged 85 per cent have a favourite gameshow and 80 per cent have a favourite reality competition show - further underlining their love of competition.

The most popular gameshows locally are ‘The Chase’, ‘The 1% Club’, and ‘Pointless’.