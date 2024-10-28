November - a perfect time for gardening? Really?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For many people, gardening seems like it's over for the year. There are few things left flowering in the borders and the leaves are falling fast. Time to hang up the gardening coat and stay indoors? No, not yet, plenty still to do if you’ve a mind to!

November is the perfect time to plant a new shrub or tree. The soil is still warm and is now reliably moist, whereas the air is cool, and the tree or shrub will be heading into dormancy. These conditions put the least stress on a newly planted tree and should allow it to settle and get away with strong new root growth in the spring. Buying bareroot trees, hedging plants and shrubs (including roses) at this time of year is a cheaper option than buying a containerized plant, so well worth writing a shopping list quickly!

Clearing fallen leaves from lawns, drives and paths is a good idea, as they block the light from the grass and will become slippery on paved surfaces. They can be left where they fall on borders, however, as they form a “blanket” around plants, protecting from the worst of the winter cold and acting as a mulch for the soil as they rot down. Many insects rely on a layer of leaf litter for protection through the winter, it is an important resource for them.

If you haven’t already done so, any nest boxes can be cleaned out now by removing any nesting material and then washing out the box with boiling water to kill any parasites. Empty boxes are often used through the winter by blue tits and wrens to roost in.

Fog and frost can combine to create ethereal effects in November

One of the loveliest things to do in November is to plant bulbs which will flower next spring. Such promise from each bulb! One thing to remember though, mice and squirrels love tulips just as much as we do – although for a different reason. If planting tulip bulbs in pots be sure to cover the top with something like chicken wire to avoid them becoming Christmas dinner for a rodent.

Ignoring all the jobs mentioned so far, the main thing to do in November is to get outside whenever the weather allows. There may still be mild and sunny days, where a walk through beautiful fallen leaves is the order of the day, or there may be some sparkling crisp, frosty mornings, where every seedhead in the garden becomes a miniature ice sculpture. The great thing about this time of year is that you don’t have to get up too early to enjoy some fabulous sunrises in our big Lincolnshire skies! Whatever you decide to do, enjoy autumnal November.