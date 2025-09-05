A quarter of Brits have been called out in the past for making an overconfident statement before | Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com

One in 20 adults think they could build a house using only online tutorials as reference.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The staggering overconfidence of the nation was revealed in a poll of 2,000 adults, with many thinking they can solve a crime like a detective, win a pub quiz solo, and even navigate to a new destination without a map.

Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) have been called out in the past for making such an overconfident statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With one in 20 (five per cent) even thinking they could successfully install a gas boiler – a task that should only be taken on by a qualified professional.

The research was commissioned by Gas Safe Register, which has teamed up with Nick Knowles ahead of Gas Safety Week 2025 to remind people not to be overconfident with DIY when it comes to gas appliances.

TV host and DIY expert Nick said: “Having confidence is great, but in the right circumstances.

“Through my time presenting, I’ve seen many instances where that “do it yourself” mentality has worked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But being overconfident with certain elements of home improvement – particularly when it comes to things like gas or electrical appliances – can be deadly, probably illegal, and should only be done by professionals.”

The study also found 10 per cent think they’d make it as a successful online influencer if they felt like it, and seven per cent said they could write a best-selling novel.

It also emerged men are generally more overconfident than women - with twice as many of them considering themselves funny enough to smash a stand-up routine made from their own comedy material.

With 27 per cent of guys confident they could navigate somewhere without a map or GPS, compared to just 12 per cent of females.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost half (48 per cent) believe men are the most confident in everyday life, compared to just eight per cent who believe the same of women.

Of those who do over overestimate their abilities, two in five (40 per cent) say it’s to specifically woo a romantic interest.

And almost three in 10 (28 per cent) tackle even potentially the trickiest of tasks for social media bravado.

With over a quarter (26 per cent) doing so to avoid paying a professional to save money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of DIY, 32 per cent reckon they could change a car battery without professional help, and nearly one in 10 (eight per cent) would give building an entire garden office a go solo.

Just under six in 10 (58 per cent) also fear people are generally overconfident when it comes to home improvements.

As 38 per cent of adults say they’ve regretted trying to tackle a task themselves they weren’t qualified to take on.

And 51 per cent wisely said, ‘confidence without knowledge is risky’, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Denman for Gas Safe Register added: “We can all have a bit of over-confidence when it comes to DIY, and may let a ‘give it a go’ mentality take over.

“That’s fine if it’s putting up some shelves or giving the walls a fresh lick of paint.

“But when it comes to working with gas – from installing a new gas cooker or attempting to fix a temperamental boiler – the consequences can be dangerous.

“The number one rule is simple – leave it to the experts.

“There are over 130,000 Gas Safe registered engineers all over the UK, who are legally qualified, knowledgeable and equipped to handle gas issues in your home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Using these experts to complete any gas related jobs, including an annual safety check, will help look after your home, friends and family.”

Top 10 things overconfident Brits reckon they could do:

Navigate somewhere new without a map or GPS Launch a business from scratch Win a pub quiz solo Solve a crime like a detective Be a successful online influencer Fix a car engine using YouTube Perform a stand-up comedy routine using your own material Write a bestselling novel Fix an issue with a gas hob Build a website with no coding experience