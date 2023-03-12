Holidaymakers can now experience the magic of the movies firsthand with trips inspired by this year’s Oscar-nominated films.

Ahead of the biggest night in Hollywood, travel agent loveholidays has handpicked a selection of getaways inspired by the filming locations of this year’s Oscar nominees. Holidaymakers can now experience the magic of the movies firsthand, whether it be with a city break to Berlin, set of psychological drama Tár , or a beach holiday to Zante, inspired by the Greek island setting in Triangle of Sadness .

Other destinations include the European cities of Krakow and Rome, both near to the filming location of Polish drama EO , as well as weekend breaks to Paris and Budapest which feature in the comedy-drama Mrs Harris Goes to Paris .

With the cost of living crisis biting, loveholidays offers low deposits starting from just £25 per person, as well as monthly payment options - making it easy to spread the cost of your Oscars-inspired getaway rather than paying for it all upfront.

Prague, Czech Republic - inspired by All Quiet on the Western Front

Hotel International Prague is a 4-star hotel just outside of Prague’s busy city centre. The hotel’s à la carte restaurant serves a selection of Czech cuisine and international dishes in the evenings, as well as a buffet-style breakfast in the morning.

Guests can take a stroll through the area’s local parks, or head to the spa for a massage and sauna for ultimate relaxation. With a tram stop just minutes away, a short tram ride will take guests to the filming locations of All Quiet on the Western Front , including the German Embassy - an 18th century Baroque Palace.

Travel dates: Three nights from April 18

Price: £253pp

Board basis: Breakfast and dinner

Flights: Departing from London Stansted with Ryanair

Berlin, Germany - inspired by Tár

The 4-star Hotel Riu Plaza Berlin lies in the heart of the city centre. The hotel rooms are stylish with views of the skyline, while guests can enjoy some international cuisine in the hotel’s à la carte restaurant, or take a seat at the lounge bar, serving a variety of drinks.

Fans of Tár can wander through the same streets as Cate Blanchett’s character, including the famous avenue of Kurfürstendamm. A concert at the Berliner Philharmonie is a bucket list item for music lovers and it inspired Tár’s fictional concert hall.

Travel dates: Seven nights from June 4

Price: £227pp

Board basis: Breakfast included

Flights: Departing from London Stansted with Malta Air

New York, USA - inspired by Tár

In the prime location of Midtown West, New York, is The Manhattan At Times Square Hotel . The hotel area has a variety of restaurants to suit all tastes, with a bar area serving a selection of drinks. There is also a gym and sauna onsite for those looking to maintain their fitness.

The underground station is a short walk away for easy travel around the Big Apple which is where the beginning of Tár is set. Guests will feel like they’re in a movie while visiting some of New York’s most iconic landmarks, such as Times Square and the Empire State Building.

Travel dates: Seven nights from April 22

Price: £813pp

Board basis: Breakfast included

Flights: Departing from London Heathrow with jetBlue

Alykanas, Zante - inspired by Triangle of Sadness

Letsos is situated on the coast of Zante, within the Alykanas resort . Each luxurious apartment has its own furnished balcony or terrace - a great place for guests to soak up the sun before heading to the outdoor swimming pool for a dip and drink at the poolside bar.

With crystal blue waters and white sand, the local beach is just as stunning as the Greek island the stars of Triangle of Sadness are marooned on. Katakolo, one of the filming locations of Triangle of Sadness , is accessible in just over two hours by ferry and car making it the perfect day trip from Zante.

Katakolo is a small port town, most famous for Olympia, the ancient site where the Olympic Games were born in the 8th century BC.

Travel dates: Seven nights from May 3

Price: £299pp

Board basis: Breakfast and dinner

Flights: Departing from London Stansted with Jet2

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - inspired by Close

Olympic Hotel is a 4-star hotel in the centre of Amsterdam, Netherlands. The hotel has its own coffee house and bar to grab a drink and unwind, as well as a restaurant serving European and international dishes.

Designed to accommodate couples, guests can enjoy some one-on-one time at the hotel’s spa offering a sauna, open-air bath and jacuzzi. The Netherlands is the setting for the hit film Close , with filming locations Noord-Brabant and Zundert just under an hour and a half’s drive from the city.

The city itself also has many attractions to explore, including a local park within walking distance of the hotel.

Travel dates: Seven nights from April 23

Price: £406pp

Board basis: Breakfast included

Flights: Departing from London Gatwick with easyJet

Rome, Italy - inspired by EO

The 4-star Raganelli hotel is situated close to the Vatican City in Rome, Italy. After a long day of exploring, guests can relax with a drink in hand on the hotel’s roof terrace or unwind in the stylish lounge bar offering a variety of drinks.

Italian cuisine is served at the buffet-style restaurant, while international dishes can be enjoyed for breakfast. The hotel is located minutes from a bus stop to Rome city centre, where the historical architecture and lively atmosphere has a cinematic feel.

The Polish film EO was filmed at a charming village called Torrita Tiberina which is just an hour’s drive from Rome.

Travel dates: Seven nights from May 21

Price: £281pp

Board basis: Breakfast included

Flights: Departing from London Gatwick with Vueling

Krakow, Poland - inspired by EO

Aparthotel Rakowicka Residence is a 4-star hotel situated in the centre of Krakow. Before joining one of the walking or bike tours on offer at the hotel, guests can visit the nearby Bistro Novum to sample some Polish or international cuisine for breakfast.

Massages are also on offer at the hotel – the perfect way to unwind after a day of sightseeing. The Polish landscape serves as the backdrop for EO , with much of the film following the beloved donkey through the mountainous province of Podkarpackie in the southeastern corner of Poland, around two hours from Krakow.

Travel dates: Seven nights from May 31

Price: £166pp

Board basis: Breakfast included

Flights: Departing from Birmingham with Wizz Air

Paris, France - inspired by Mrs Harris goes to Paris

In the bustling city of Paris is the 4-star Best Western Plus Suitcase Paris La Defense . Designed to be the perfect rest stop for couples, the hotel is just minutes from the nearest train station and bus stop, and within striking distance of local gardens.

The hotel’s location means guests can walk the same streets as Mrs. Harris and visit the filming locations, such as Pont Neuf.

Travel dates: Seven nights from April 29

Price: £227pp

Board basis: Breakfast included

Flights: Departing from Birmingham with Vueling

Guests can watch a show at the Operetta Theatre or admire the architecture down Andrássy Avenue in Budapest – both filming locations for Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Budapest, Hungary - inspired by Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Mystery Hotel Budapest is a 5-star hotel, within striking distance of Budapest’s most famous landmarks. Throughout the day, a fitness centre and spa is available onsite, offering massages, beauty treatments, a jacuzzi and a sauna.

Meanwhile, live music and professional performances are available in the evenings. Minutes from the hotel is the nearest train and underground station, which will take guests to the city’s most famous landmarks.

Guests can watch a show at the Budapest Operetta Theatre or admire the architecture down Andrássy Avenue – both filming locations for Mrs Harris Goes to Paris .

Travel dates: Seven nights from April 25

Price: £354pp

Board basis: Breakfast included