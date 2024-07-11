Osprey Charging Network launches new rapid EV charging site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Osprey Charging, the UK’s leading and fastest-growing EV rapid-charging network, has boosted access to public charging in Lincolnshire with four high-powered EV chargers installed at Ashby Road in Scunthorpe, supporting local residents, businesses and visitors with reliable EV infrastructure.

The 60kW rapid charge points are compatible with every EV on the market today and can typically add 100 miles of range in just 35 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery. Situated at Ashby Road, the chargers are an ideal place to charge an EV whilst enjoying a bite to eat at the nearby restaurant, or enjoying a spot of shopping at local shops.

Easy to use and designed with simple payment for drivers, Osprey Chargers accept contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards. Furthermore, Osprey’s in-house software, Osprey Iris, enables market-leading levels of reliability and innovation in EV roaming. All of this has contributed to Osprey’s ranking by Zap-Map as a ‘Driver Recommended Network’ for the fourth consecutive year, as well as being named ‘Best EV Charging Network’ at the Transport and Energy Awards.

Osprey Charging is dedicated to delivering super-fast, simple and convenient charging to all EV drivers, and the new Scunthorpe site is a crucial part of Osprey’s roll-out of public charging infrastructure in key locations across the UK. With over 1,000 operational chargers live and available to use, Osprey’s award-winning network is leading the way with a reliability rate of 99% and speed of growth, as the network expanded by 150% in 2023.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The roll-out of EV charging facilities is quickly gathering pace and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for all drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. Osprey now has over 1,000 charge points available to use across the UK, each carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and made to the latest and highest standards. The new charging site at Ashby Road in Scunthorpe will form a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Lincolnshire visitors will look for EV charging as standard. As such, this installation will encourage EV uptake in the area, bolstering the UK’s national charging infrastructure as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

Osprey has funded this installation, operation and oversees maintenance of the chargers which are all supplied with renewable energy. Almscliffe Properties Limited, the landlord for the site, benefits from a future-proofed car park and being able to attract more EV drivers as customers.

Osprey’s network provides reliable charging in a broad range of locations, from convenient and local sites such as Ashby Road, to hubs and sites on some of the UK’s major roads. This includes its award-winning, 16-charger hub at Salmon’s Leap, Buckfastleigh on the A38 Devon Expressway. Osprey charging locations are consistently scored highly for safety and accessibility by independent inspection body ChargeSafe. In 2023, Osprey was awarded Chargepoint Network of the Year and Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year at the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards.