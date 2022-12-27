Blue Cross Animal Charity has released a list of the animals who are still looking for homes this year.

As the year comes to a close, an animal rescue charity has released a list of the pets who are still looking for homes. Some animals have been in the care of Blue Cross Animal Rescue for more than a year, so anyone thinking of finding a new furry friend make sure to check the list.

Blue Cross Animal Rescue offers a huge range of animal care services, from veterinary care and advice for pet owners, and of course finding homes for thousands of animals a year. The charity has centres dotted across the UK, including Sheffield, Manchester, West Midlands and Yorkshire.

Some animals, including the adorable house bunny duo, Bobby and Shadow have been in the care of Blue Cross for more than 400 days. While Duke, who is a Staffie that loves nothing more than a fuss and a chat, has been up for adoption for nearly a year. Blue Cross offers advice and support for people looking to become an adopter, as well as helping to find the perfect companion for you.

How to adopt at Blue Cross

To adopt an animal at Blue Cross you should start a search for your perfect pet on the Blue Cross website . When you find a pet you think is a good match, you can immediately start a rehoming application online.

Blue Cross rehoming centres will review the applications and get in contact via email with potential owners.

Visit the Blue Cross website to start your search.

Roger and Mabel are up for adoption at Blue Cross this Christmas

The animals up for adoption at Blue Cross Animal Charity

Duke, Blue Cross Bromsgrove, 325 days

Duke is a true Staffie character who is friendly and loves a chat. The nine-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier came into the charity’s care as his owner was too ill to look after him anymore. The charity is desperate to find him a new home for Christmas.

He’s more of a garden dog as struggles when out and about as he can find walks a bit daunting. He’d love a quiet retirement home where his new family are with him to give him lots of love, play, training and cuddles and a spacious garden to potter about in.

Patrick, Blue Cross Suffolk, 125 days

One-year-old dog Patrick has been looking for a home for more than 120 days. He is a happy and social boy who enjoys being around people. Potential new owners can be put off because he has an odd gait and can come across as a bit clumsy and wobbly on his legs.

Patrick loves water to dig and play in and loves his toys. He is looking for active, confident owners who will be able to work with him to ensure he gets a good amount of exercise. A secure private garden would be ideal, and he could possibly live with another dog but not any cats.

Star and Magic, Blue Cross Thirsk, 201 days

Seven-month-old sisters Star and Magic have been looking for a new home for more than 200 days. Magic is blind and Star has partial sight, although you wouldn’t know it when seeing them playing together.

They’re sweet and playful girls who can often be found cuddled up together and they are looking for an indoor home, or a home with a safe and very secure garden to potter around and play in.

Bobby and Shadow, Blue Cross Hertfordshire, 400 days

Three-year-old rabbit Bobby has been in Blue Cross care for more than 400 days. He has a new best friend in Shadow, a three-year-old lovely Rex.

Bobby is an inquisitive chap who will come over for a sniff or some food, while Shadow has a more confident and cheeky personality and will hop straight over to say hello. They are indoor rabbits who are looking for a home together.

Chester, Blue Cross Devon, 111 days

Chester is also looking for a new home this Christmas

Seven-year-old Chester is a handsome chap who is looking for a new home. As he is FIV positive he is looking for an indoor-only home without any other cats. He is a chilled and super affectionate cat who could potentially live with children or a dog.

Phoebe, Blue Cross Devon, 63 days

Five-year-old black cat Phoebe loves to explore so is looking for a new home away from busy roads. She loves to play with toys and a gentle fuss on her terms, but she isn’t a fan of being picked up so would prefer to keep all four paws on the ground in her new home.

Moon and Willow, Blue Cross Hertfordshire, 179 days

Four-and-a-half-year-old couple Moon and Will have been waiting for a new home for six months as they both have some medical needs. Moon is a friendly, confident boy while Willow takes a bit more time to get to know you.

Roger and Mabel, Blue Cross Thirsk, 82 days

One-year-old Dutch rabbit Roger and his girlfriend Mabel, a Mini Lop, are looking for a new indoor home. Roger is a confident bunny who is very comfortable around people. He loves his food, particularly fresh greens, and loves to explore. Mabel is a sweet and confident bunny who may be initially a little nervous but given space will quickly settle into her surroundings and find her feet in her new home.

Nala, Blue Cross Manchester, 110 days

Two-year-old black cat Nala is a friendly girl who loves a fuss and explores after a long day of playing with her toys. Rods, string, and balls are her favourite toys, she loves to chase and pounce on them. She is a super-loving girl who is looking for a home where she will be the only pet.

Nobel, Blue Cross Manchester, 111 days

12-year-old Nobel is a little unsure of new people so will need patient and understanding owners who will give him the time to settle into his new surroundings. He doesn’t have much experience with the great outdoors so a new home in a quiet area with few fellow felines in the neighbourhood will suit him to the ground.

Mitzie, Blue Cross Bromsgrove, 76 days

Mitzie, who is nearly 12 years old, came to Blue Cross when sadly her owner passed away. She is hyperthyroid, a condition which is controlled by medication. She is the loveliest cat, so affectionate and would love a sofa to curl up on in time for Christmas!

Mitzie is also up for adoption with Blue Cross

Socks, Blue Cross Bromsgrove, 50 days

Socks is eight years old and came into Blue Cross as she found family life too stressful after being introduced into a home with children. Better suited to a home with no children and other pets, she is a loving girl who just wants her own space as well as a lap to curl up on.

Saffron, Blue Cross Bromsgrove, 77 days

Saffron came into Blue Cross after being found abandoned. She is being overlooked by potential owners so far because at 11 years old she is an older cat. She has hyperthyroidism and is also on pain relief for arthritis so needs owners who can take good care of her and give her the home she deserves after living on the streets. She is a loving girl who wants nothing more than to curl up on a nice warm bed for Christmas.

Tipsy, Blue Cross Bromsgrove, 73 days

Tipsy is around three years old and came into Blue Cross care as a pregnant stray. Her babies have since gone off to new homes but she is still looking for her pawfect ending. She is a sweet girl who, although she doesn’t like to be touched, loves to be in the same room as you and to play.

Flint, Blue Cross Newport, 108 days

