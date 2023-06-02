Dorset police are currently investigating a major incident after a 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were found dead in Bournemouth on Wednesday (May 31).

It has been reported that the boat had been making trips at the time and was close by to where the tragedy took place.

On Wednesday (May 31) the 17-year-old boy, from Southampton, Hampshire, and 12-year-old girl from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, were pulled from the water and rushed to hospital but were pronounced dead later that day.

Eight other people were treated by the ambulance service for non- life-threatening injuries.

Dorset police continue to investigate and have urged people not “to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Dorset Police Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan said: “Our thoughts remain very much with the loved ones of the two young people at this horrendous time and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“We are continuing with our investigation, which is still at the early stages, and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident to both protect our enquiries and out of respect for the victims’ families.

A cruise boat called the Dorset Belle which has been impounded at Cobb's Quay Marina in Poole, Dorset, after a 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 sustained "critical injuries" on Wednesday, and later died in hospital following an incident off Bournemouth beach. Picture date: Friday June 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Bournemouth. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

“Early investigation indicates that there was no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident and there is no suggestion of people jumping from the pier or jet skis being involved.

“We know the beach was very busy when this incident occurred. I am urging anyone who saw what happened, or has any information that may assist our investigation, to please come forward.”