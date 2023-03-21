Project Icon is a brand new music-themed talent show coming to BBC Three

Hosted by Jordan North, Project Icon takes the contestants away from their studios and forces them to face real-world industry challenges, from creating a successful social media presence to performing on some of the UK’s most iconic stages.

Across the series the judges will share their unique insights into how the music industry really works. Every episode, contestants are at risk of leaving the show and will go head-to-head to save their spot.

The winner will secure a record deal, a collaboration with Jason himself and will get to perform at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the brand new BBC Three talent show Project Icon.

Project Icon release date

Project Icon starts on Sunday March 26 at 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Project Icon contestants

Barry Hendy

From: London

Music style: Glam-Pop

Music icons: David Bowie, Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Pete Burns and Jobriath.

Charlie Baker

From: Essex

Music style: Pop/RnB

Music icons: Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Drake

Dylan And The Moon

From: Originally from Cornwall, now living in London.

Music style: Indie Pop

Music icons: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, The 1975 and Vampire Weekend

EMELLE

From: Wirral, Merseyside

Music style: Alt-Country

Music icons: Billie Eilish

Ten unsigned artists join the cast of BBC Three’s Project Icon

Jay Scott

From: Originally from Wolverhampton, now living in London

Music style: R&B/Pop/Afroswing

Music icons: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X and Pharrell Williams

Lillie-Jo

From: North London

Music style: R&B/ Pop/ Garage

Music icons: Beyoncé, Arctic Monkeys, and Amy Winehouse

Mia Kirkland

From: York

Music style: Pop/Dance

Music icons: Becky Hill

NNENNA KING

From: East London

Music style: Soul/ Jazz/ R&B with acoustic elements

Music icons: Adele, Tems, Brandy, Fantasia, Anita Baker, Laylah Hathaway, and Kelly Price

Okeam Briscoe

From: Birmingham

Music style: R&B/Soul/Pop

Music icons: Rihanna, Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, and Adele

Xyzelle

From: Bristol

Music style: Alt RnB

Music icons: Rihanna, Doja Cat, SZA, Jorja Smith and Raye

Project Icon judges