The RAF Hercules will mark it’s forthcoming retirement at the end of June with a special UK flypast this week

RAF Hercules will take to the skies in a special UK flypast this week to mark its upcoming retirement at the end of June. Three of the iconic aircraft will take to the skies with flypasts happening all over the country, in significant locations to the Hercules service and its 47 Squadron.

The first Hercules arrived in Cambridge in December 1966 and will officially retire from service with the RAF on June 30, 2023. The aircraft was used intensively during Operation Telic in Iraq and Operation Herrick in Afghanistan and was used as a military transport aircraft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The C-130K Hercules was retired ten years ago, with the C-130J being retired this month. The RAF will now transition to using the 22 RAF A400M Atlas , which reportedly has a better range and payload than its predecessor.

Most Popular

The flypast will take place on Wednesday, June 14 and will see the iconic military aircraft fly all over the UK. Here is the official route and timings for the Hercules flypast:

Where to see the Hercules flypast in the UK

The RAF C-130J Hercules will fly across the UK on Wednesday, June 14. Timings and route may change due to weather or other requirements.

Here is the official route and where to see the Hercules: