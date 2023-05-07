Register
The Red Arrows were the showpiece of the King Charles coronation flypast yesterday (May 6) - watch the aerobatic display team’s view from the cockpit as they approached Buckingham Palace

By Patrick Hollis
Published 7th May 2023, 11:21 BST

Amazing footage taken from the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane shows the aerobatic team’s journey over London. Despite concerns over the weather conditions in London, the flypast was able to take place but it was a scaled back version. 

The cockpit view shows the team as they fly over London landmarks including the River Thames and the London Stadium. The clip also shows the moment the aircraft release their famous coloured smoke trails- adding splashes of red, white and blue to the gloomy London skies. 

The flight continues into central London and you can see the aircraft fly over some of the Thames’ famous bridges before heading towards Buckingham Palace. The end of the video is taken from the ground and shows the Red Arrows flying down The Mall and over Buckingham Palace. 

    The Red Arrows joined dozens of aircraft in the flypast. There were due to be 60 aircraft, however poor weather conditions meant far fewer finally took part. 

    Crowds made their way down the Mall and towards Buckingham Palace, to greet to the new King and Queen at the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Shortly after the royal arrival on the balcony, a traditional Red Arrow flyover - which had been scaled back due to weather - brightened the rainy skies over London. (Credit: Getty Images)Crowds made their way down the Mall and towards Buckingham Palace, to greet to the new King and Queen at the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Shortly after the royal arrival on the balcony, a traditional Red Arrow flyover - which had been scaled back due to weather - brightened the rainy skies over London. (Credit: Getty Images)
    In a social media post yesterday, the RAF said: "The safety of spectators and our pilots and crew always comes first and the conditions weren't right for the other planned aircraft to join the flypast today. We are hoping for clear blue skies in June for The King's birthday flypast."

