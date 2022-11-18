Ronan Keating rules out Boyzone 30th Reunion - but does have plans to serenade the nation

Ronan Keating has revealed Boyzone has no plans to reunite for their 30th anniversary next year.

The singer and presenter has revealed he plans to see his former bandmates Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Mike Graham in 2023 but has ruled out any reunion tours. Stephen Gately, the fifth member of the Irish band passed away suddenly in 2009 from a heart condition.

“We will probably get together and have dinner. For me the band ended when Stephen passed and I’ve never been able to come to terms with the band as a four-piece. It’s never worked for me. I miss him when I’m on stage with the other guys. So for me, we went out on a high after 25 years. We wrote that final chapter. We did a world tour. I have a great relationship with all the lads. I don’t want to tarnish that and I think it’s nice to have that positive look on that. Thirty is just a number. I am too old for that,” said Keating.

As well as co-hosting duties on the Magic Breakfast show on Magic Radio and BBC One’s The One Show, Keating who memorably topped the charts with ‘When You Say Nothing at All’, is using his prowess as a national heartthrob to spread love across the UK as Costa Coffee’s new ‘Director of Love’, giving away millions of free Costa coffees.

Keating to appear in new short film - to woo coffee lovers

Appearing in a hilarious new short film, Keating is on a mission to woo coffee lovers, delivering impromptu serenades and touring Costa Coffee stores up and down the country.

Ronan Keating said: “I was honoured to be asked to be the Director Of Love. I’m quite well known for my love songs! It’s something I’m very passionate about and very connected to. I’m a big coffee lover so it’s quite exciting to be part of something like this. Especially this time of year. It’s a really lovely positive thing to be spreading a message of love and optimism and hope!

I’m going to serenade the public with When You Say Nothing At All, If Tomorrow Never Comes, The Way You Make Me Feel. I am well-known for those big ballads. I don’t mind throwing in my other songs like Life Is A Rollercoaster into the mix too.”

With Christmas kicking off next month, the father of five who lives with wife Storm and their children Cooper and Coco, is looking forward to some time off over the festive season and much-needed family time.

Keating also said: “The Australian family are coming over from Brisbane and Papua New Guinea. It’s going to be amazing. We’ve got a nice long table which has never been full in our kitchen. It’s going to be very special to finally fill that table.

My two nieces have never seen snow so we are going to try and find some snow for them over Christmas.”

When it comes to reflecting on 2022 and looking forward to 2023, the 45-year-old who is also dad to 23-year-old Jack, daughter Missy, 21 and 16-year-old Ali, wants to spend quality time with his family while he forges forward with plans for another acting role next year as well as more live performances.

Balancing parenthood and career

Keating said: “I want to find pace and balance in what I do. I don’t have a lot of balance. It’s all workload. People look on Instagram and say you’re living the life. But we only put the good stuff which is a dinner date or a weekend in Paris or something like that which only comes around once a year.

But for the rest of the year, 51 weeks of the year I am literally working. So I would love to find some work/life balance so I can have time to enjoy the house and enjoy my family. I am so time poor. I would love to take my wife out to dinner and serenade her.”

Trying to balance parenthood and his career, Ronan says he keeps thing simple at home.

“When I’m with my kids, I’m with my kids. I’m a big kid myself. I get down on the floor to play Lego and Junior Rummikub with Cooper. He’s five years of age and is a genius at it!

“I love to play board games, colouring, keeping the kids off screens and iPads is a priority for us. We try to do that as much as we can.That goes for the older and the younger ones. My daughter Missy has just moved to Australia. I am heartbroken about it. We miss her terribly. But my son Jack is still with us. It’s wonderful.

“We get the little ones to bed and we will all be in the kitchen making dinner for each other and have a glass of wine. That’s a really special time. I love that.”