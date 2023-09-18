Days after being accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse, Russell Brand seems to have taken cover not appearing for his daily talk show on Rumble

Russell Brand fell silent on Monday (September 18) after he was accused of serious crimes at the height of his career in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, published on Saturday.

He has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse, with four women alleging Brand assaulted them between 2006 and 2013, when the star was at the peak of his fame as a presenter and Hollywood actor.

Despite not being as prominent as he once was, Brand still has a huge online presence, boasting more than 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube and a Spotify podcast, as well as being active on other social media platforms.

The 48-year-old also speaks daily on video website Rumble, with around 1.4 million people following him. Brand usually speaks each weekday at 5pm about a whole host of topics, but didn’t show up on Monday (September 18).

His last video on the site remains, released to multiple platforms, in which he denied "very serious criminal allegations", claiming his relationships were "always consensual".

Russell Brand