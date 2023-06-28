Polaris guitarist Ryan Siew has died aged 26. The band, who announced the death on their social media platforms, said Siew died on Monday (June 19) with his cause of death yet to be revealed.

In a statement released on Wednesday (June 28), the band said: “It is with shattered hearts and the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate Ryan Siew passed away on the morning of Monday, June 19.

“He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years, he was our best friend and artistic soulmate. He was kind hearted and clever, funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure.

“He loved art, and beauty in all its forms…and most of all, he loved and adored his family and friends. He was also much admired and beloved by so many. Ryan, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days, and we will never fill the hole that you leave in all of our lives.”

The band also asked for fans to “respect the wishes of Ryan’s family and privacy at this time, and likewise that you give us, our team and family the space to drive and attempt to heal from this immeasurable loss.”

Polaris were on tour in Europe during the time of Siew’s death, having performed at Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium the day before his passing as part of European Summer Run. On June 20, the band announced on social media they would be cancelling all remaining dates on their European run to deal with a “serious personal crisis in our family.”

The metalcore band from Sydney, consists of vocalist Jamie Hails, guitarist Rick Schneider, bassist/clean vocalist Jake Steinhauser and drummer Daniel Furnari. Siew joined Polaris in 2013, one year after the band had formed.

In the same year, they released their debut EP ‘Dichotomy’. They are set to release a new album, ‘Fatalism’ in September, and an Australian tour that same month with August Burns Red, Kublai Khan TX and Currents.

(from left) Rick Schneider, Jamie Hails, Ryan Siew, Daniel Furnari and Jake Steinhauser of Polaris arrive for the 32nd Annual ARIA Awards 2018 at The Star on November 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Tributes have since poured in for Siew with several bands and fellow musicians expressing condolences. Nik Nocturnal said: “RIP Ryan. I remember being 16 watching him as a kid on Youtube making the best guitar covers possible to later being in one of the biggest modern metal bands in the world. He had a huge influence on so many people including myself.”