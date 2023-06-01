Pirates of the Caribbean and Men in Black actor Sergio Calderón has died at the age of 77.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Sergio Calderón has died at the age of 77. The actor, who appeared in the Disney franchise as well as 1997 film Men in Black, died in a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday (May 31) of natural causes, according to a family representative .

Calderón played a Mexican rebel at the turn of the 20th century in Sergio Leone’s Duck, You Sucker! (1971), and a violent Mexican chief of police alongside Albert Finney in John Huston’s Under the Volcano (1984).

In 1983, he appeared as the colourful bandit Malavida Valdése on the inaugural episode of NBC’s The A-Team, and a year later, he reappeared as the river pirate El Cajón (The Coffin) at the start of the show’s third season.

Calderón starred as Alfonso, one of the Hondurans, in the Arthur Hiller comedy The In-Laws (1979), which earned him his SAG card, and as the "head on a stick" held by an extraterrestrial "illegal alien" attempting to sneak across the U.S.-Mexico border in the Barry Sonnenfeld film.

Later, in Pirates of the Caribbean 3: At World’s End (2007), Calderón played the Spanish pirate lord Capt. Vallenueva.

Calderón was born on July 21, 1945 in a tropical village and went to Mexico City when he was 10 years old to study at the Instituto Andrés Soler of the Asociación Nacional de Actores. He then made his film debut in The Bridge in the Jungle (1970), alongside John Huston.

His filmography includes The Revengers (1972), The Children of Sánchez (1978), Le Chèvre (1981), Old Gringo (1989), The Missing (2003), The Ruins (2008), and Little Fockers (2010). He also appeared in the last season of FX’s Better Things last year.

He is survived by his wife Karen Dakin and children Patrick Calderón-Dakin and Johanna Calderón-Dakin, son-in-law Raaj; and grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano, and Victoria.