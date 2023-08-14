A shocking CCTV compilation has shown members of public dicing with death at level crossing, which includes a dad letting his toddler play on the live tracks. Railway bosses have shared the footage of people risking their lives on crossings across Worcestershire and the West Midlands as a safety warning to others.

Some disturbing footage shows one dad allowing her two young girls to play on the tracks, pointing out the “pretty hills” in the distance to them. The three were seen on the tracks on April 3 of this year, standing on the tracks for over a minute and a half, with the dad caught looking at his phone even after his daughter says “a train is coming”.

In another clip, a teenager was seen doing one-armed press ups in the middle of a crossing, as loud music plays in the background. Three days earlier, a dog walker was caught on CCTV encouraging their two dogs to sit on the same tracks as someone else took photos of them.

Another example showed a young primary school boy on a scooter was seen rushing in front of an oncoming train which then comes rushing past just seconds later. Other children were also caught placing stones on the track so that they are then run over by the trains.

Network Rail said the six different incidents included in the video were just a handful of many examples of dangerous behaviour. The railway management company said nearly 50 cases of misuse have been reported by train drivers or caught on hidden cameras across Worcestershire and the West Midlands in 2023.

Alexandra France, Network Rail Level crossing safety manager, said: “In so many of the incidents filmed, the difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for those involved.