The popular store is one of the first shops in the country to deck their shelves with tinsel, baubles and even Christmas cards - and received a mixed response

Shoppers were left flummoxed when a major UK store started selling Christmas decorations - more than four months before the big day. Customers at Home Bargains called the chain’s festive decision “depressing”, with one Scrooge writing: “Who allowed the lunatics to run the asylum?”

The discount store was one of the first shops in the country to deck their shelves with tinsel, baubles and even Christmas cards. And a photo taken of one of their outlets shows two aisles overflowing with tonnes of red, gold and green items for the festive season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But many of those who came across the yuletide offerings felt frustrated that the shop hadn’t even waited for thermostats to fall before pressing ahead. Sarah Whitaker, 35, of Leeds, said: “It’s not even autumn yet. The summer holidays aren’t even finished and they’re selling Christmas stuff, it’s depressing.

“We haven’t had much of a summer, but there’s no need to rub it in our faces that winter will be here soon. It’s just a bit weird having Christmas decorations up in the seasonal aisle when there are other events in the calendar we haven’t had yet, like Halloween.

Home Bargains, in Leeds, West Yorks, has started to sell Christmas decorations in August.

“At least let us have the summer Bank Holiday first.” Another frustrated shopper wrote on social media: “Home Bargains have got Christmas goodies on their shelves. What the bleep is wrong with people?

“Who allowed the lunatics to run the asylum? Us.. we all have.. obedience, subservience and compliance have allowed all of it.”

Some customers at Home Bargains called the chain’s festive decision "depressing", with one scrooge writing: “Who allowed the lunatics to run the asylum?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another customer simply added: “Why the f*ck to Home Bargains have Christmas stuff out already?” While a fourth wrote: “Walked into my local Home Bargains stores this afternoon in Scotland and two aisles full of Christmas stuff. Just ridiculous.”

But not everyone was sad to see the decorations, with some shoppers impressed that Home Bargains was already bringing the yuletide spirit early. One said: “I got excited seeing Christmas decorations in home bargains yesterday I’m a big kid when it comes to Christmas.”