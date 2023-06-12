Here’s who won Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 and which stars scored the all-important goals.

The 2023 Soccer Aid match for UNICEF kicked off on Sunday evening, as some familiar famous faces took to Manchester’s Old Trafford pitch for the charity game. The evening of football, which was broadcast live on ITV, helped raise over £14 million for charity.

Over the weekend, a series of stars got kitted up in honour of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Sunday’s (June 11) charity Soccer Aid game welcomed the likes of One Direction’s Liam Payne, Sir Mo Farah and comedian Lee Mack to play for UNICEF.

The annual game, which has been running since 2006, sees a celeb-filled England team go head to head with the stars of the Soccer Aid World XI FC. Created by Candy hitmaker Robbie Williams, the charity match has since become known as the world’s biggest celebrity football event.

This year’s game, which was held at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, saw Soccer Aid World XI FC and the England team once again play each other. The match ended on a high, with one player having made history as the event’s all-time top scorer.

We break down who the winning team was and what stars managed to score throughout the 2023 charity game.

Who won Soccer Aid 2023?

Soccer Aid’s World XI FC were triumphant during the 2023 match as the team wrapped the evening of football with a two-goal lead over the England squad. World XI FC won with a final game score of 4-2.

The winning goal was scored by former Love Islander turned TV presenter Kem Cetinay. The star’s goal made history as it made him Soccer Aid’s all-time top goal scorer, with Cetinay having previously played as part of the charity match a few times over the years.

Who scored during the Soccer Aid 2023 match?

While Kem Cetinay scored the winning goal of the match, his World XI FC teammate, Irish football coach and former player Robbie Keane was the top goal scorer of the night. Keane managed to score two goals within just minutes of each other.

The other World XI FC goal was scored by Usain Bolt. His goal was the first of the match, and opened the charity game with a lead for the World XI FC team.