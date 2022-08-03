Spain holiday warning for UK tourists as summer heatwave to hit 40C

The Spanish Met Office has issued weather warnings across mainland Spain, the Canaries and Balearics (Photo: Getty Images)

British holidaymakers heading to Spain this summer are being warned of scorching temperatures up to 40C as another heatwave sweeps the country.

The Spanish Met Office, AEMET, has issued yellow and amber weather warnings across mainland Spain, the Canaries and the Balearics.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extreme heatwave, which will be the third this summer, will affect tourists visiting some of Spain’s most popular holiday spots, with temperatures in Ibiza and Majorca forecast to be around 36 to 38C.

Temperatures will be even hotter in Gran Canaria, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, off northwestern Africa, and could hit up to 40C on Wednesday (3 August).

Meanwhile, Catalonia and Valencia are expected to face thunderstorms during the intense weather conditions.

The heatwave is forecast to last until Thursday (4 August), but temperatures will still remain high at around 35C.

The Canaries’ Minister of Health has extended its health warnings on the islands due to the extreme conditions, The Canary News reports.

Foreign Office advice

The UK Foreign Office has issued a warning to holidaymakers about the heightened risk of forest fires due to the exceptionally high temperatures in Spain.

Tourists are urged to take care when visiting or driving through woodland areas, and access to some natural parks and nature reserves may be limited or closed as a result.

The heatwave alert comes as Spain has introduced new air conditioning rules that could leave holidaymakers baking in the heat.

A new law has been passed which means Spanish shops, offices and hospitality venues can no longer set their cooling systems below 27C in the summer.

It forms part of a set of energy saving measures which also bans people from raising their heating to more than 19C during the winter.

To stay safe in the heat, holidaymakers are advised to stay in the shade as much as possible to avoid suffering heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and should keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Heat exhaustion is the precursor to heatstroke and is the body’s response to overheating, often caused by a loss of water and salt.

It is not a serious condition but it can lead to headaches, dizziness and nausea. Symptoms will generally improve once the body cools down.

If not treated, heat exhaustion can develop into heatstroke, the most serious heat-related condition, which can see body temperatures rise to 40C or higher.

To help prevent the risk of heatstroke, tourists can take the following precautions:

– Drink plenty of cold drinks, especially when exercising

– Take cool baths or showers

– Wear light-coloured, loose clothing

– Sprinkle water over skin or clothes

– Avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm

– Avoid excess alcohol