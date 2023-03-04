McVitie’s have teased an announcement on their Gold bar - the first in 35 years.

Fans have started speculating after McVities took to Instagram to tease their first news on the McVities Gold bar in 35 years. The snack food company posted an image on their social media account with the text: “Attention all loyal biscuit fans! For the first time in 35 years, we have something new from McVitie’s Gold. Coming soon... an icon reimagined”

The announcement teaser has got fans of the golden caramel bar speculating, with one fan commenting: “Easter egg?”, and another proclaiming their love for the snack brand, saying: “Best biscuit company on the planet!! Even my sisters who live abroad loves them. Here I am shipping packets of hobnobs.”

One theory circulating is the release of a vegan version of the bar, with one fan commenting, “Vegan PLEASE I’ve been praying for almost 10 years,” joking that it’s “not a want but a need”.

Others have suggested that a mix of the golden biscuit bar and McVitie’s famous chocolate digestives could become reality: “A gold bar coated digestive biscuit would be [mint]”.

A more critical voice said: “You’re going to make your bars even smaller?”

