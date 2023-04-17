McDonald’s fans have dubbed one of the chain’s latest offerings its ‘best dish yet’ - but it’ll cost you a bit more than usual if you want to try it.

McDonald’s fans are raving about one of the fast food chain’s latest offerings, dubbing it the fast food giant’s “best thing yet”. The Steakhouse Stack burger has been developed to evoke the flavours of a juicy steak topped with peppercorn sauce - and it’s left customers hungry for more.

The hefty treat features two 100 per cent beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, and lettuce topped with a creamy peppercorn sauce, all in a freshly toasted bun. Many fans have been delighted by the new item and have taken to Twitter to dub it one of the chain’s best ever meals.

User Hurricane Lorna posted: “That steakhouse stack is the best thing McDonald’s have ever brought out and you cannot change my mind. Just drown me in peppercorn sauce.” @Dawncsz wrote: “My favourite meal now in Maccy D’s - steakhouse stack when I tried it for the first time last Monday for lunch.”

One user said: “The steakhouse stack burger from McDonald’s is one of the best burgers they’ve ever put out.” And another posted: “The Steakhouse Stack was an incredibly nice burger. In fact, probably the nicest I’ve ever had from @McDonaldsUK .”

But not everyone was happy with all aspects of the burger, particularly the price - which comes in slightly higher than your usual double burger at £5.39 by itself or £6.99 as a meal with fries and a drink. Although prices vary across stores, the fast food chain has upped prices across most of its items as it grapples with increased food and energy costs.

Some McDonald’s fans have also expressed disappointment at the lack of a meat-free version following the success of the vegan McPlant burger. @Algernonentity wrote: “The new McDonald’s Steakhouse Stack burger looks incredible but why the hell isn’t there a vegetarian version using the McPlant patty? It would be so easy to do.”

The Steakhouse Stack burger is only available for a limited time at McDonald’s.

The Steakhouse Stack was released alongside four other new items, including the Chicken Big Mac, which first debuted last year. Also on the menu this month are the Mighty McMuffin and popularside Mozzarella Dippers.

