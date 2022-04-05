Steve Harley acoustic and electric - Class act still wants you to come up and see him!

Steve Harley with his acoustic band on tour

Charismatic Steve Harley heading out on tour with acoustic and electric support

Widely considered one of the most charismatic performers on stage, Steve Harley continues to play to sold-out venues across the UK and Europe.

For Steve, life on the road is more than just a job, it is almost life’s blood, writes Martin Hutchinson.

Steve’s music has always been enjoyed on many levels, melody, lyrics and comment.

But Steve has always liked to be at the forefront, one of the pioneers of the acoustic or unplugged tours.

In fact in 2018 Steve received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Acoustic Music from the Acoustic Festival of Britain.

With a string of hits under his belt including the one that he describes as “my pension” –Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) – he likes to keep things fresh for his shows.

For his dates throughout the spring and early summer, Steve will be playing gigs in separate formats ... The Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel Electric Band, The Steve Harley Acoustic Band, The Steve Harley Acoustic Trio with James Lascelles and Barry Wickens.

Strangely, he doesn’t have too many problems switching between formats.

Steve Harley on stage

Steve Harley tour dates, acoustic band unless stated otherwise ...

May 5 Sale Waterside

6 Scunthorpe Plowright Theatre

7 Nottingham The Albert Hall

12 Redditch Palace

13 Lincoln New Theatre

14 Leeds City Varieties

15 Salford Quays Lyric Theatre

19 New Brighton Floral Pavilion

20 Huddersfield Lawrence Batley Theatre

21 Bangor Pontio (Uni)

22 Llandrindod Wells Pavilion Mid Wales

25 Colne Muni Theatre

26 Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre

27 Southport The Atkinson

28 Corby The Core @ The Cube

29 Northwich Memorial Court

June 1 Lancaster Grand Theatre (SH & Cockney Rebel)

2 Port Talbot Princess Royal Theatre (SH & Cockney Rebel)

3 St Albans, Alban Arena (SH & Cockney Rebel, Glenn Tilbrook featured guest)

4 Cambridge Corn Exchange (SH & Cockney Rebel, Glenn Tilbrook featured guest)

6 Pentyrch Acapela

7 Pentyrch Acapela

8 Bristol St George’s Hall

9 Portsmouth New Theatre Royal

10 Telford Oakengates Theatre

11 Stamford Corn Exchange

14 Kendal Arts Theatre

15 Falkirk Town Hall

16 Glenrothes Rothes Hall

17 Gateshead The Sage

18 Basingstoke Haymarket

July2 Northampton Spinney Theatre

3 Ely The Maltings

9 Stroud Subscription Rooms