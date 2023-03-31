Storm Mathis has been tearing through the UK since Thursday night as the Met Office issued flood warnings that could bring “structural damage to buildings”.

Storm Mathis has arrived on UK shores seeing the country being battered by heavy 70mph winds and torrential rainfall. It follows Met Office flood warnings with the French-named squall potentially bringing “structural damage to buildings” also.

The cyclonic low pressure system was named by Mateo France - the French Met Office - on Thursday (March 30) as it has made its way over the channel to affect parts of southern England and Wales. It is warned the storm could cause flash flooding to some areas.

The Met Office forecast reads: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to move eastwards across southern Britain during Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing spells of strong southerly winds, then a lull, followed by strong west or north westerly winds.

“It is likely that coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts, with a low probability of 70mph over exposed hills and headlands with winds probably peaking after they veer west or north westerly. This could lead to some disruption in places. Along with the strong winds, we will also see heavy rain overnight clearing as the low progresses eastwards.”

It is reported that the strong and wild winds have been caused by an area of low pressure that has made its way to the UK from an area of northern France.

Storm Mathis is expected to bring winds as strong as 70mph as the Met Office issues flood warnings - Credit: Adobe