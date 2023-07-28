Giovanni Pernice has suffered an injury on his current tour and has confirmed whether he will appear in the upcoming Strictly series or not

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice will be absent from some of the show’s group dances and rehearsals after sustaining an injury on the final week of his Him & Me tour.

The Italian is touring with Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, which features the ballroom stars dancing and singing together on stage. His injury has forced him to retire from the tour early, and miss some key Strictly dates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It comes as Strictly gears up for its 21st season, which is rumoured to feature some big names for a star studded cast. Giovanni’s co-stars were scheduled to meet for rehearsals this weekend which he will now not be able to make.

Most Popular

The dancer shared the news with fans in a video clip he posted on Instagram, explaining: “As you probably know I’m on tour at the moment with Anton and doing one of the dances I did twist my ankle on stage.

“I have just been to the doctor, to the physio, and he advised [me] to rest for a few weeks, which means I’m not going to be able to dance at the weekend. I know a few people are coming. I will still be there to entertain you with my other half Anton Du Beke. We will be singing along but unfortunately Anton will do the dancing bit.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis is a former Strictly Come Dancing winner. (Getty Images)