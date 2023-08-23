Layton Williams is set to make history on Strictly Come Dancing as the show gets braced for its 21st season

As we edge ever closer to Strictly Come Dancing the excitement continues to grow, and with a star-studded lineup featuring soap and West End stars as well as Paralympians and more, it’s clear to see why.

Every year, the show looks to change to reflect society and to also keep things fresh. Examples of this are two men being paired together for the first time and Rose Ayling-Ellis becoming the first deaf person to compete.

According to reports by The Mirror, Layton Williams will be the first male contestant on the show to be able to take to the dance floor in a dress and will also look to reach the latter stages by wearing suits too.

Williams is no stranger to dazzling crowds, as he starred on the West End as Jamie in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie as well as other major roles in the likes of Billy Elliot and more.

A source told the publication: “Layton made it clear very early on that he didn’t want to be pinned down to just wearing male costumes. He wanted his Strictly outfits to reflect different sides of his personality and everyone fully supports him on that.

“So he will have a chance to wear Strictly dresses, as well as the men’s sharp suits, when he performs. There are some really exciting looks in there. Layton can’t wait to get started.”