Summer holidays video: Expert reveals most popular 2024 destinations including Thailand, India and Albania

Expert reveals the hottest destinations for a summer holiday in 2024, including some hidden gems.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:02 BST
A holiday expert reveals the top vacation trends for this summer - with a few surprises. Speaking to Local TV, the travel agent CEO explains that UK consumers have been booking more Asian holidays while there has been a dip in staycations.

Asian destinations like Thailand and India are climbing the popularity list. In the video, Michael Edwards, CEO for Explore Worldwide, explains: “Our Asia sales are up 51% this year. Those sort of figures haven’t been seen since pre-pandemic.”

Mr Edwards also highlights some European hidden gems off the beaten track like Albania and Latvia. “Albania is incredibly cheap, easy to get to and has amazing beaches and incredible food.”

