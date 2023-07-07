Taylor Swift officially owns 7 of her 10 albums as she drops her third rerelease Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor Swift and her army of Swifties have officially entered the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Era. This is the third rerelease for Swift, and marks the halfway point in her long quest to claim back her music.

Swift has famously been rerecording her first six albums, after her original record label Big Machine Records sold the master recordings of every one of her songs to Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun. This meant that Braun would get profits from CDs, and tracks played on platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.

Swift released her first lot of rerecords in April 2021 beginning with her second album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) which was her breakthrough album from country to mainstream featuring some of her biggest songs like ‘Love Story’ and ‘You Belong With Me’. The album included a number of unreleased songs known as ‘Vault Tracks’ which started a trend that has seen some of Taylor’s most successful songs come to light much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Swifties were even more spoiled in 2021 as in November of the same year, Taylor dropped her second rerecord Red (Taylor’s Version), which saw her revisit her fourth album. Red saw the singer try new sounds and venture into the Pop realm as well as having some country bops. The album was incredibly successful at the time, but Red (Taylor’s Version) eclipsed it’s original counterpart, particularly due to the vault tracks that included ‘All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’.

Since their release the albums have gone on to outsell and stream their original versions. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has gone on to earn three times as many units as the original, and Red (Taylor’s Version) has earned 3.32 million equivalent album units compared to the 390,000 of the original Red album.

So, what could be next for Taylor Swift? Here’s everything we know so far. Long Live Taylor’s Version Era.

What will be Taylor Swift’s next release?

In true Swift form, there are multiple easter eggs already out there that fans have interpreted as her confirming which album she will rerelease. So far, the number one contender seems to be 1989, particularly due to the fact the singer has already released rerecordings of two songs from the album “This Love” and “Wildest Dreams”.

However, most recently in a video featuring Swift talking about Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) eagle eyed Swifties noticed her nails were painted a light blue, a colour she has associated with her fifth album. Taylor herself has confirmed that she uses her nail colour to foreshadow or hint at upcoming projects. While promoting her album ‘Lover’, she told Entertainment Weekly: “a specific way you can leave Easter eggs is on nails, I’m not doing it right now, I just like glitter.

Named for the year she was born and heavily influenced by 80s pop, Taylor Swift’s first full pop album 1989 arrived in Style. Her second project to win the Album of the Year Grammy, it included earworms Blank Space, Shake It Off, Bad Blood and Style. An important record for a number of reasons, this was also the first album Swift worked on with her friend and longtime collaborator, songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff.

She added: “But there was a specific occasion where I did a spotify vertical ideo for delicate and I painted my nails the exact colour tones that I wanted the next album to be. Some people picked up on it immediately, others picked up on it a few months down the line”.

Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track listing

Here is the full 22 track list of songs fans can expect on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version):