Tesco is hiking the price of its meal deal - unless shoppers have a Clubcard

Tesco is expanding its Clubcard Prices scheme to include its meal deal (Photo: Getty Images)

Tesco is hiking the cost of its meal deals by 50p unless shoppers are signed up to its Clubcard.

A meal deal, which includes a sandwich, snack and drink combo, will cost customers £3.50.

However, those who are a member of its Clubcard loyalty scheme will be able to get the lunch option for just £3.

The supermarket said the UK's favourite meal deal items include the chicken, bacon & stuffing sandwich, 500ml bottles of Coca-Cola and McCoy's flame-grilled steak crisps.

The new prices will be introduced across all Tesco stores from Monday (28 February).

As an extra bonus to Clubcard holders, Tesco is allowing shoppers to add a Costa hot drink to the meal deal for a limited period of 12 weeks from Monday as well.

A hot drink would usually cost between £1.75 and £2.85 alone, depending on the drink you choose.

What is the Tesco Clubcard loyalty scheme?

The Tesco Clubcard loyalty scheme allows shoppers to collect points that can be redeemed through money off vouchers in store, or at places like restaurants and attractions.

Every 150 points collected is worth £1.50 in vouchers which can be spent on groceries, days out and other offers.

Shoppers can also subscribe to Tesco Clubcard Plus for £7.99 per month.

Subscribers will get 10% off groceries in-store twice a month and 10% off F&F clothing all the time.

Around 3,000 Tesco products are now on Clubcard prices, which were first introduced in 2019, and it’s free to sign up for the scheme online or instore.

Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said: “Adding our ever-popular lunchtime meal deal to Clubcard Prices is the latest way we’re rewarding our 20 million Clubcard members with exclusive deals on thousands of products.