Marnie Swindells and Rochelle Raye Anthony return to screens for The Apprentice final tonight

The BBC Apprentice series comes to a head tonight (March 23) as the winner of this year’s turbulent series is set to be announced. The two finalists Marnie Swindels and Rochelle Raye Anthony are in the final leg of the journey competing for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and his much-needed mentorship after 12 gruelling weeks of tasks.

In last week’s episode the candidates shared their business plans with Lord Sugar’s trusted advisers which saw them land a spot in the final. Business tycoon Linda Plant, Claude Littner and Mike Soutar took a deep dive into the candidate’s business plans to reveal fantasy figures, crazy concepts and absurd ambitions - which saw the three other candidates fired from the process.

Last week Marnie explained her boxing gym business plan. She told Mike: “My business is in boxing gyms, the name’s Bronx, the idea is to create a middle-market option between the high-end boutique gyms and the low-end spit and sawdust gyms.” But Mike criticised the idea telling her she is ‘ridiculous’ about the location as there are already 21 gyms within a mile radius.

Rochelle, who wants to expand her salon and hair academy business, received a grilling from Linda Plant who referred to her plans as unrealistic and a ‘pipe dream fairytale’ due to the unattainable targets. However, at the end of the episode Lord Sugar looked beyond the pitfalls and granted the two women a place in the final.

Tonight, the finalists will re-group with returning candidates for one final task to prove themselves to Lord Sugar.

The Apprentice finalists will take on another gruelling task before one of them is crowned the winner tonight

BBC The Apprentice final - candidates’ business plans.

Rochelle Raye Anthony

Owner of Hair Salon and Academy, Bedfordshire

“Tenacious” salon owner Rochelle prides herself on her great intuition. Happy to learn from her mistakes and return even stronger, she believes her expertise in the hair industry and Lord Sugar’s business experience could make their partnership “an absolute force to be reckoned with”. Rochelle wants to expand her hair academy by opening locations in London and Manchester.

Marnie Swindells

Court Advocate, London

Having fought “tooth and nail” to reach her current place in business, Marnie is a “headstrong” candidate who sees opportunity everywhere. A gold medal-winning boxer and imaginative businesswoman, she is ready to face off against her fellow candidate in the boardroom. It has been revealed Marnie wants to open a middle-market boxing gym near the Bank of England in London.

How to watch BBC The Apprentice final