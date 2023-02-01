A survey was conducted by UnHerd Britain to reveal which parts of the UK now regret Brexit the most and least.

The UK’s Brexit strongholds are witnessing a huge seachange in public opinion on their decision to leave the European Union in 2016, with the national mood shift showing more people are regretful, a survey has revealed. UnHerd Britain conducted a survey of all the constituencies to find out which ones regret Brexit the most and least.

The British political news and opinion website and magazine collected the research by putting forward the statement “Britain was wrong to leave the European Union” to voters. They would then answer how much they agree or disagree with it, starting from ‘strongly agree’ to as low as ‘strongly disagree’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It found that Bristol West is the constituency where the most voters have expressed their regret at the result. The region had one of the highest ‘remain’ vote shares back in 2016 with 79.3%.

Most Popular

Other areas that rank high in being discontent with Brexit are the likes of Manchester (Witherington), Edinburgh South and Streatham. Jeremy Corbyn’s Islington North makes up the top five, who were all remain strongholds by the time of the Brexit referendum.

Meanwhile it has been revealed that Boston and Skegness regret the decision to leave the European Union the least. It saw 75.6% of votes go in favour of Brexit in 2016 however almost seven years later and only 41 per cent of those people polled by UnHerd disagree that Britain was wrong to leave the EU.

South Holland and The Deepings, Louth and Horncastle, and Penrith and The Border rank high. While Liz Truss’ constituency South West Norfolk fills out the top five having also strongly voted for leave in 2016,

UK constituencies with the most Brexit regret

Bristol West Edinburgh South Streatham Manchester, Withington Islington North Tooting Edinburgh North and Leith Glasgow North Hornsey and Wood Green Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Advertisement

Advertisement

UK constituencies with the least Brexit regret