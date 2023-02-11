As we gear up for the Brits first ever Saturday night showing, let’s relive some of the best moments from 2022 and the prestigious winners.

Last year, similar to many award shows, the Brits held its first ‘business as usual’ ceremony post-pandemic. The extravagant event - held at London’s O2 Arena - staged some incredible moments and it’s time to relive it all.

As we gear up for yet another Brit Awards show, it’s time to turn the clock back on the winners, performers, and standout moments from last year’s event. A British icon cleaned up the top prizes and the dreaded staircase claimed another fallen pop star.

Mo Gilligan became the first ever Black British host of the music ceremony and did enough to get invited back to host the 2023 show. Meanwhile, Dave got the fire started with his mesmerising performance.

Here’s the winners, performances and best bits from the Brit Awards 2022.

The Brits 2022 winners

A.A.A (All about Adele)

Adele and her generational voice managed a sweep of all the top categories including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. The success of her fourth studio album ‘30’ meant the British icon walked away with all three awards she was nominated for… and there was no James Cordon to cut her off this time.

Holly ‘Humble’ stone

Sunday, November 27 @ Nx (Image: Getty Images)

Grantham-born singer songwriter Holly Humberstone won the Rising Star award and was presented the award by none other than Sam Fender. Upon receiving the award, she said: “There’s so many cameras on me, how am I supposed to react!?”

Silk Sonic snatches International group

The duo made up of Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars won the International Group of the Year award, beating tough competition from the likes of ABBA and BTS. “Little bit of a problem,” says Bruno Mars. “You only sent one award, and there’s two of us!”

Best New Artist

Little Simz took to the stage to collect her award for Best New Artist

Little Simz took to the stage to collect her award for Best New Artist. She beat Central Cee, Griff, Self Esteem, Joy Crookes, and even took her mum on stage.

The rest of the Brit Award 2022 winners

Songwriter of the Year - Ed Sheeran

International Artist of the Year - Billie Eillish

Best Alternative/Rock Act - Sam Fender

Best Pop/RnB Act - Dua Lipa

International Song of the Year: Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

Best British Dance Act - Becky Hill

Producer of the Year - Inflo

British Group of the Year - Wolf Alice

The Brits 2022 best moments

Anne-Marie takes a tumble

Granted, she won’t admit it’s her best moment but this is what the Brits is all about. While performing her single ‘Don’t Play’ with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Marie’s ankle took a dive with the singer stumbling down a make-shift staircase.

Anne-Marie made a valiant recovery from her mid-performance fall

Incredibly, she held the note during the fall and even managed to pass the microphone to the hand she wasn’t using to prop herself up. A valiant recovery.

Little Simz’ heartfelt mum moment

Upon receiving her award for Best New Artist, Little Simz escorted her mum up to the stage, passed her the award and continued to dedicate the win accordingly. “Look at what you’ve done Mum.” Mum cried. We all cried.

Mo Gilligan drops an F bomb

Dave - who picked up the award for Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - jumped onto the electric guitar and delivered a solo so hot it generated flames

The new host apologises to viewers for getting “carried away” and uttering a swear word before watershed. The moment occurred during Mo’s impression of Liam Gillagher, who performed later that night.

Dave with a heated guitar solo