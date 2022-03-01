The most popular slang words in Yorkshire ranked (photo: adobe)

Less than a third of people know what "while" means

A new survey has explained the true meanings of favourite Yorkshire slang words. This comes after 43% of people confessed they didn’t know what “While,” “G’iore,” “Nowt” mean.

Original duck specialists DCUK put common Yorkshire terms to a vote. This determined which words are the regional favourites.

The survey found “Ayup me duck,” is said as an endearment phrase, but only 62% of those asked knew this, with 25% thinking it’s being stupid, and 10% questioning the duck reference.

Another northern favourite includes “Ginnel,” with 58% understanding it means to chew something, and one in four thought it referred to a toilet.

The top five voted Yorkshire slang terms

# Slang Word Meaning 1 Meaning 2 Meaning 3 Meaning 4 1 While Went At The Same Time A Time During 2 Gi’ore Don’t Give Over Stop It Too Loud 3 Nowt Nothing Cold Never Clout 4 Ginnel Toilet Chew something Alleyway To Nag 5 Ayup Me Duck Duck Being Stupid Term Of Endearment An Animal

The results

“While” was officially crowned the champion slang term, however only 67% of voters knew it was a term for a certain time. 12% thought it meant “went,” a further 6% thought it was a replacement for “during,” and 4% thought it meant “at the same time.”

Other favourites include “G’iore” which just 60% knew the meaning of, as some thought it related to being too loud (35%), the word “don’t” (2%) or “stop it” (3%).

Less than half (48%) knew the definition of “Nowt,” with 26% thinking it referred having a cold, 15% assume it means “never” and one in 10 (11%) thought it meant “clout.”