All the music and hymns at Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral including The Lord’s My Shepherd and a specially commissioned choral piece.

Paying tribute to The Queen's 70-year reign, the service is being led by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle.

Under the direction of organist and Master of the Choristers of Westminster Abbey, James O’Donnell, the Choirs of Westminster Abbey and His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, will sing.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Royal Family said: “The Service will pay tribute to The Queen’s remarkable reign and lifetime of service as Head of State, Nation and Commonwealth.”

The Queen’s State Funeral Order of Service has been released

Hymns and music at The Queen’s funeral

A specially commissioned choral piece, ‘Like as the Hart’, will feature in the service, composed by the Master of The King’s Music, Judith Weir.

The spokesperson said: “The piece, inspired by Her Majesty’s unwavering Christian faith, is a setting of Psalm 42 to music and will be sung unaccompanied.”

Traditional hymn, ‘The Lord’s My Shepherd’, will also feature. The verse was also sung at the wedding of the then Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, in 1947.

Following the Sermon, the Choir will sing the Anthem, ‘My Soul, There is a Country’, set by Hubert Parry.

Following prayers at from the High Altar a short anthem, composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams for The Queen’s Coronation in 1953, ‘O Taste and See How Gracious the Lord is’.

The Last Post will be sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry from the steps of the Lady Chapel before a two minutes’ silence is observed across the United Kingdom.

The Reveille will be sounded by the State Trumpeters, before the Congregation sings the National Anthem, ‘God Save The King’.

At the conclusion of the State Funeral, The Sovereign’s Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will play the traditional Lament, ‘Sleep, Dearie, Sleep’.

Organ music before The Queen’s funeral

Before service Westminster Abbey assistant organist, Matthew Jorysz, played the following classical music pieces:

Fantasia of four parts by Orlando Gibbons

Romanza (Symphony no 5 in D) by Ralph Vaughan Williams

Reliqui domum meum by Peter Maxwell Davies

Meditation on ‘Brother James’s Air’ by Harold Darke

Prelude on ‘Ecce jam noctis’ Op 157 no 3 by Healey Willan

Psalm Prelude Set 1 no 2 by Herbert Howells

In the Country Op 194 no 2 by Charles Villiers Stanford

Fantasy on ‘O Paradise’ by Malcolm Williamson

Elegy Op 58 by Edward Elgar

Westminster Abbey sub-organist played: