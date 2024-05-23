Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be the band’s first tour since the death of their cofounder

The hard-working Irish pop-rock band, The Script, will be performing across the UK throughout November.

The tour will follow the release of the band’s seventh studio album, Satellites, on August 16.

This will be their first entry since the death of the band’s cofounder and lead guitarist, Mark Sheehan passed away in April 2023 after a short illness.

Speaking about the loss, lead singer and cofounder Danny O’Donoghue explained: "The album cover is silhouettes of me, Glen and Ben Sargeant, our bassist, who's been with us from the beginning. Then we have a hooded silhouette, because the air of Mark is still there. He always will be, but it's also giving a tip of the hat to the future."

Scroll through to find out the dates, locations, setlist and the opening act for the UK tour.

The Script. Credit: Jordan Rossi

The Script UK tour dates and locations

- November 13 at The SSE Arena, Belfast

- November 18 at Utilita Arena Cardiff

- November 19 at Bournemouth International Centre

- November 20 at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

- November 22 at Utilita Arena Birmingham

- November 23 at The O2, London

- November 25 at M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

- November 26 at OVO Hydro, Glasgow

- November 28 at First Direct Arena, Leeds

- November 29 at Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne

- November 30 at Co-op Live, Manchester

Who will be the opening act for The Script UK tour?

The Script will be accompanied by Rock/Pop artist Tom Walker, best known for his international hit single Leave a Light On.

Tom Walker was the biggest UK-signed selling artist in 2019. His latest album, I Am, which will focus on his own personal struggles and anxieties, creative challenges, sadness and moments of despair, will be released on May 31.

Tom Walker. Credit: Bella Taylor

The Script UK tour setlist

Based from The Script’s last performance at Queimódromo, Porto, Portugal, Setlist.fm predicts their setlist will be:

1. Superheroes

2. Rain

3. The Man Who Can’t Be Moved

4. Paint the Town Green

5. Nothing

6. The Last Time

7. If You Could See Me Now

8. Before The Worst

9. Six Degrees of Separation

10. Something Unreal

11. For The First Time

12. No Good in Goodbye

13. Breakeven

14. Hall of Fame

How to get tickets for The Script UK Tour?