Get ready to head back to Cousins beach - we’ve finally got a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 official trailer...and first look at Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans rejoice as the show has finally revealed an official trailer and our hearts are already breaking. That’s right, pack your bags for another summery adventure to Cousins beach with Belly and the gang.

The show then gave fans its first look at the series with a short teaser trailer featuring all our favourite characters, and big hints at what is to come for Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad. Since then, fans have been begging for a full trailer, and our wishes have finally been answered.

The trailer not only answers our suspicions that this next serious is about to rip our hearts into a thousands pieces as we watch the cousins crew deal with the death of Susannah, but it also confirmed that it would once again feature exclusive Taylor’s Versions songs from Taylor Swift.

Much like the first series it seems that the second will also feature the music of the one and only Taylor Swift. Swift famously dropped two Taylor’s Version songs from her fifth album 1989 specifically for the show, and the show featured other hits such as ‘Cruel Summer’ and ‘Lover’.

The teaser trailer for the second season featured a dramatic version of ‘august’ from Swift’s surprise 2020 album ‘folklore’, and ahead of that Taylor Nation tweeted: “SO ready!!!” alongside a purple heart in response to the teaser trailer announcement.

Eagle eyed swifties knew All Too Well the purple is associated with her upcoming rerelease, not to mention the three exclamation points (Speak Now was her third album), all but confirming we’d get some Taylor’s Version songs along with the new series. Now, the official trailer featured an exclusive first listen to Back To December (Taylor’s Version) from her upcoming Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The album is set to release on July 7, a week before the second season of the show drops.

So, when is The Summer I Turned Pretty season two coming? Here’s everything you need to know about the long awaited return.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two release date

The Summer I Turned Pretty is scheduled to drop on July 15 when we will get not one, but three episodes. The episodes from then on will be released weekly in the following order:

July 14 - Love Lost, Love Scene, Love Sick

July 21 - Love Game

July 28 - Love Fool

August 4 - Love Fest

August 11 - Love Affair

August 18 - Love Triangle

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two cast

An official full cast list has yet to be released for the upcoming series. However, some new characters have been announced, as well as a fan favourite from the first series saying goodbye.

Minnie Mills, who played Shayla, Steven’s love interest, confirmed she would not return for a second season with a heartbreaking yet heartwarming post to Instagram on April 19. The lengthy caption began with: “First and foremost, I want to say thank you to Shayla. Playing Shayla was such a privilege, she taught me so much and helped me grow not only as an actor, but as a person.”

Minnie went on to call her role on TSITP “a dream come true,” and an opportunity to move the needle on Asian female representation on-screen. Shayla was Minnie’s first acting role.

As for new faces joining the cast, it was announced back in August 2022 that actors Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher had been cast in recurring undisclosed roles.

Here is a full list of cast members confirmed to be returning:

Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

Kyra Sedgwick

Elsie Fisher

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season two

Prime Video has released the first full series of The Summer I Turned Pretty so if you want to catch up you can right now. While we don’t know when the second season will arrive we know it will also air on Prime Video .

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.