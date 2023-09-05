The top 15 key components of the perfect wedding

The perfect wedding has 60 guests in attendance, takes place in a castle and has speeches which are just six minutes long.

Research of 1,000 adults who have been a wedding guest also revealed the optimal amount to splash out on a wedding gift was £50.15.

When it comes to choosing a venue, the traditional location of a church was only preferred by 15 per cent of guests, while 30 per cent opted for a castle – making it more popular than a stately home (27 per cent) and beach (20 per cent).

Weddings abroad were divisive with 34 per cent in favour of attending one outside the UK.

Italy (21 per cent), the Maldives (15 per cent), Greece (14 per cent) and Spain (13 per cent) ranked the highest as the places most guests would like to attend a ceremony.

An all you can eat buffet (50 per cent) is the top food option, while 30 per cent said they’d like to sit outside eating from different food trucks.

In fact, 35 per cent said the typical three course meal was outdated.

However, for those wanting a more formal sit down affair, a Sunday roast was most popular for 35 per cent, followed by fish and chips (23 per cent) and a BBQ (17 per cent).

Cheesecake (20 per cent), Eton mess (10 per cent) and sticky toffee pudding (eight per cent) rounded off the perfect dessert menu.

When it comes to sweet treats, more than a third (36 per cent) of guests are in favour of not having a wedding cake at all.

The best day of your life

Wedding planner expert Raj Somaiya, a judge on Ultimate Wedding Planner, the BBC Studios produced show currently airing on BBC Two, said: “It’s not easy planning the perfect day. You have guests from different generations from all aspects of life, from grandparents to school friends, and everyone needs to be entertained.

“Weddings have evolved so much over the years and they’re constantly evolving, so it can be hard to please everyone.

“That being said, our research has thrown up some interesting results, with the traditional church wedding only the sixth most popular venue for guests – behind a castle, stately home, beach, hotel and even a botanical garden."

Raj Somaiya, who is a judge alongside Fred Sirieix and Sara Davies on the show, added: “Over the last decade, and particularly following the pandemic, people have rethought how they want to get married. We’re moving away from the traditional wedding and adding a more personal approach.

“There is no longer a strict format, and couples don’t need to comply with the norm. My advice is have the wedding you want and not just follow what generations before you have done.

“What was once popular might not always be, which is important to remember. The more personalised to the couple the better and more memorable for guests.”

Make memories more 'personable'

The research, carried out by OnePoll, found more than one in 10 people would love to attend a vintage themed wedding.

Christmas (10 per cent), fairytale (10 per cent) and even a 1920s event (eight per cent) ranked among the top themed wedding choices.

For those hoping to have a wedding in the future, there was also an appetite to reject some traditions.

Not inviting the entire extended family (58 per cent), getting married in a church (53 per cent), only letting the men give speeches (49 per cent) and giving the bride away (36 per cent) are the top traditions which would go by the wayside.

The survey also revealed a series of songs which Brits think should be banned from weddings – including Kung Fu Fighting by Carl Douglas, I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor and YMCA by the Village People.

Beyonce’s Single Ladies and the Macarena by Los Del Rio are other songs which should be red listed by wedding DJs.

Raj Somaiya added: “Now more than ever we’re seeing couples really thinking about the overall guest experience and coming up with their own unique approach to their day.

“However, trying to please everyone else on your wedding day could be a slippery slope – the research shows not everyone will agree with what you do.

“The most important thing about the whole day is the person you’re marrying – make sure you don’t lose sight of what’s important.

"Planning a wedding can be overwhelming but the most important thing is your love and your future together. This is the first day of the rest of your life!”

Ultimate Wedding Planner continues on Tuesday at 9pm on BBC Two and is available on iPlayer.

Key components of the perfect wedding