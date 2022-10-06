One area saw its property prices rocket by a whopping 113.6%

New research has revealed the UK areas where house prices have increased - and dropped - the most in the past 10 years.

The study was carried out by CMC Markets , which analysed house price data from the Office for National Statistics for each local authority in the UK between 2012 and 2022.

The figures revealed which areas saw the highest increase in house prices, therefore providing the highest return on investment.

Waltham Forest in London, which saw its property prices rocket by 113.6% within the last decade, took the spot.

Meanwhile, the City of Aberdeen has seen the worst return on investment in the UK for property, as it is the only area to see a decrease in house prices since 2012.

Areas where house prices increased the most in the UK

Waltham Forest

Where is it and why is it so popular? Waltham Forest is a borough in north-east London. It’s one of London’s greenest boroughs thanks to its forested areas, and boasts excellent transport links into central London via its own Tube and overground stations.

Average house price in 2012: £226,741.68

Average house price in 2022: £484,229.52

Percentage increase: 113.6%

A view of the back of residential properties with the skyline of London’s financial district seen behind taken in Walthamstow in London.

Thanet

Where is it and why is it so popular? Thanet is a district in Kent and includes areas such as Broadstairs, Ramsgate and Margate. Thanet gets a lot of sun due to its southernmost position and boasts a number of sandy beaches as well as high-speed rail connections to Canterbury and London.

Average house price in 2012: £142,273.02

Average house price in 2022: £301,510.06

Percentage increase: 111.9%

Barking and Dagenham

Where is it and why is it so popular? Barking and Dagenham is a borough in East London. Though the area has typically had a bad rep in the past due to high crime rates, it has rocketed in popularity in recent years thanks to its proximity to central London, which lies around nine miles away and is easily accessible by Tube and rail.

Average house price in 2012: £165,049.09

Average house price in 2022: £340,135.34

Percentage increase: 105.9%

Hastings

Where is it and why is it so popular? Hastings is a seaside town and borough in East Sussex. It remains a working fishing port, but its relaxed vibe and proximity London, placing it within commuting distance of the city, has boosted its popularity over the last 10 years.

Average house price in 2012: £137,735.62

Average house price in 2022: £271,106,08

Percentage increase: 96.8%

Rows of houses in Hastings.

Hackney

Where is it and why is it so popular? Hackney is a borough in inner London. It has been dubbed one of the capital’s most ‘liveable’ boroughs thanks to a smart redesign of its streets, increased cycling and pedestrianisation areas and some of the best street cleaning and maintenance rates in London.

Average house price in 2012: £315.619.92

Average house price in 2022: £620,417.39

Percentage increase: 96.5%

Medway

Where is it and why is it so popular? Medway is a district in Kent. It’s the second largest conurbation (after Brighton) between London and Europe and one of the fastest-growing areas in the South East of England. Medway also has the lowest council tax in Kent and one of the lowest rates in the M25 corridor.

Average house price in 2012: £147,594.92

Average house price in 2022: £288,804.93

Percentage increase: 95.7%

Dover

Where is it and why is it so popular? Dover is a coastal town in Kent. It boasts a major port for ferries to Calais along with the iconic White Cliffs of Dover. It’s another one of those areas that has typically held a bad rep until a recent surge in popularity thanks to the town’s affordability, proximity to London and good transport links. Plus, it’s nice to be able to pop over to France for the day.

Average house price in 2012: £157,717.70

Average house price in 2022: £307,570.02

Percentage increase: 95.07%

Beachfront houses pictured in Dover.

Bexley

Where is it and why is it so popular? Bexley is a borough in South East London. The area offers below average house prices for London and is also home to over 100 parks, giving it a ‘countryside in the city’ feel. Bexley is also an eco-friendly hub, dubbed the capital’s top borough for renewable energy consumption, and has a low crime rate.

Average house price in 2012: £199,584.95

Average house price in 2022: £389.033.89

Percentage increase: 94.9%

Bristol

Where is it and why is it so popular? Bristol is a city in the South West of England. It’s one of the country’s most-visited cities, boasting historical architecture and waterfront views thanks to its bustling harbour. Bristol is also the UK’s only European Green Capital and is well known for its thriving arts and culture scene.

Average house price in 2012: £174,024.30

Average house price in 2022: £338,773.82

Percentage increase: 94.7%

The setting sun is reflected in the windows of houses built besides the river in Bristol.

Thurrock

Where is it and why is it so popular? Thurrock is a district in Essex. It’s part of the London commuter belt and an area of regeneration within the Thames Gateway redevelopment zone. Massive investment and growth is bringing new jobs and opportunities to the area and for shoppers, there are three huge malls within reach - Lakeside, Bluewater and Westfield Stratford.

Average house price in 2012: £199.584.95

Average house price in 2022: £314,816.77

Percentage increase: 94.4%

The area where house prices dropped the most in the UK

Aberdeen

Where is it? Aberdeen is a port city in northeast Scotland, where the Dee and Don rivers meet the North Sea. The city has an offshore petroleum industry and is known as the ‘Granite City’ for its many enduring grey-stone buildings.

A resident cleans her house in the Footdee area in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Average house price in 2012: £160,525.51

Average house price in 2022: £144,614.52

