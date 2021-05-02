These are the 21 locations that have been voted the UK's best hidden gems

Do you have plans to visit any of these hidden gems? (Photo: SWNS)

Research into 2,000 adults has revealed the places around the UK that the public are most eager to see for themselves when restrictions are lifted, with 38 per cent of participants looking forward to exploring new getaways once permitted.

Among the top choices for a break are the Peak District and Yorkshire, with the Isle of Wight and Snowdonia also highly sought after for a peaceful holiday.

‘Excited to get back out there and explore again’

The study found that when it comes to what Brits are most looking forward to when revisiting their favourite locations, the views, new areas, the beach, eating fish and chips and taking photos scored the highest - and one in 10 even confessed to secretly looking forward to the inevitable service station pit stop.

The research was commissioned by tech giant Samsung who spokesperson Sharon Hegarty said: “This last year has seen a variety of different restrictions in place, advising us to stay home and stay local more than ever before.

“Let’s face it, there’s no surprise that whether it’s with families, households or in a group of six, we are excited to get back out there and explore again when it’s safe to do so.”

Looking forward to getting out the house

Post-lockdown, half of the study participants said that they are eager simply to get out of the house, while 29 per cent said they are happy to be spending time with family who they’ve not been able to see for a long time.

A fifth admitted that they’d never been on a staycation before until now - and 57 per cent of people said that leaving their local area and going back to their favourite UK holiday spots was at the top of their list for when restrictions are lifted.

One third of participants said that they have grown bored of being in their hometown, and that they cannot wait to rediscover places elsewhere. Nearly two thirds of people agreed that they would no longer take leaving their local area and rediscovering places for granted.

Stunning photography, captured on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series, features the ‘hidden gems’ in many of these areas - to inspire those last-minute Spring Bank Holiday breaks.

What are the top locations?

The research revealed that these are the 21 top locations and hidden gems that the public are excited to visit once again when restrictions lift:

The Lake District, Derwent Water

Devon, Ilfracombe

The Cotswolds, Lowerslaughter

Yorkshire, Limestone Pavement

Isle of Wight, the Mermaid and Stag Rocks at Freshwater Bay

Dorset, Gold Hill, Shaftesbury

Whitby, Coast View

Snowdonia, Glaslyn Lake from the miner’s track

St Ives, Harbour view

Bath, Alexandra Park view

New Forest, Lyndhurst

Blackpool, Blackpool Tower

Isles of Scilly, Beach view

Pembrokeshire, Stack Rocks

Northumberland, Sycamore Gap

Newquay, Towan Beach

Cumbria, Countryside near Keld

Brighton, Royal Pavilion

Brecon Beacons, Llangorse Lake

What are the current local travel restrictions in the UK?

Across different parts of the Common Travel Area (the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man), there are a number of different rules in place that can restrict travel.

In England, the Government states that “you should continue to minimise the amount you travel where possible” - and this means that you should avoid making any unnecessary trips.

From 26 April, there are no restrictions on entering or leaving Scotland as long as you are travelling within the UK or Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

There are also currently no restrictions in place for travel into or out of Wales, again, as long as you are travelling within the UK or wider Common Travel Area.

Currently in Northern Ireland, it is against the law to leave home without a reasonable excuse, and those arriving into Northern Ireland from another part of the Common Travel Area are asked to self isolate for 10 days upon arrival.