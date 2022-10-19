Marvel’s Black Adam star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reunited with This Morning host Alison Hammond on Tuesday - five years after their ‘marriage’.

This Morning viewers were treated to a heartwarming moment on Tuesday as Hollywood sensation Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had a joyful reunion with host Alison Hammond. The pair had a spoof wedding on the ITV daytime show back in 2017.

The star of Marvel’s upcoming cinematic release of Black Adam - which hits the big screen on October 21 - appeared via video link to chat about the new movie. However, the talk took a more personal and joyous twist.

Most Popular

A term that Dwyane Johnson used to refer to the This Morning host throughout the interview was ‘ex-wife’. He opened the chat by saying: “Good morning to my former ex-wife Alison, so good to see you!”.

Advertisement

After the ‘loved-up’ duo chatted at length about the much-anticipated Marvel masterpiece Black Adam, viewers caught a heartwarming moment on their small screens. Dwayne Johnson had asked his publicists if he could continue chatting to Ms Hammond so that he could congratulate her on a recent triumph.

The Birmingham-born presenter was a nominee for Best Presenter for this year’s National Television Awards. Despite a hilarious blunder where Alison Hammond had thought she had won the award, renowned duo Ant and Dec picked it up instead.

Continuing his praise of the Brummie, The Rock said: : ”I just want to say this really quickly, Alison. I want to tell you. We have known each other for a long time and I am so happy for you.

Advertisement

“I know you have been doing so great, you have been nominated for all these National TV Awards, you have been incredible,” Dwayne continues, blowing Ms Hammond a kiss.

“Congratulations! We have got to get married again!”.

A blushing Alison Hammond responded to the praise by returning it to the Fast and Furious star, making a heart symbol with her hands as she said: “And I am so proud of you as well!”.

Advertisement