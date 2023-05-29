This Morning will return today for its first episode since Phillip Schofield revealed he had an affair with a younger co-worker on the show.

This Morning will return to ITV today following Phillip Schofield’s affair revelations. The TV presenter announced last week he would be leaving the show after 10 years and on Friday, he released a statement which revealed he had an affair with a younger co-star whilst working on the show.

The statement reads: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

Since the news broke about Schofield’s affair, Willoughby - who is currently taking time off of the ITV show - released her own statement. She said: "It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

"It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly."

