A song that makes chocolate taste even better if eaten while listening to it has been developed.

Created by Dr Natalie Hyacinth - a composer, sound expert and academic at the University of Bristol - the track was developed around the sonic qualities proven to affect flavour, pitch, speed and musical key.

To do this, Dr Hyacinth reviewed 60 years of scientific research, uncovering how areas of the brain can cross over through a phenomenon called ‘multisensory integration’.

This is especially strong when eating sweet foods, such as chocolate or fruit, while listening to music.

Her research shows melodic, smooth music in a major key enhances sweetness and silkiness, while sharper sounds bring out bitter or sour flavours, and high tempo beats pair best with fast foods.

The original composition, commissioned by Galaxy Chocolate, lasts the time it takes for a piece of chocolate to melt in the mouth - approximately 64–90 seconds - and is available on YouTube and Spotify.

Titled ‘Sweetest Melody’, it runs at 78 BPM - a slower rhythm chosen to emphasise creaminess.

Piano carries the melody, with high-pitched tones shown to boost perceptions of sweetness, while harp and strings add smooth, flowing textures to mirror the feel of chocolate itself.

The track title is 'Sweetest Melody' | Will Ireland/PinPep

Music to ‘enhance sweetness and silkiness’

Dr Hyacinth said: “This initiative shows how enjoying chocolate can be a multisensory experience that goes beyond taste to engage all senses.

“The power of music to enhance our enjoyment of chocolate is a thrilling prospect.”

The track’s release comes after a poll of 2,000 Brits found 37 per cent claim their favourite way to indulge in ‘me time’ is with a sweet treat - and 56 per cent also listen to music to relax.

Generational differences also emerged, with six in 10 Gen Z preferring to scroll social media, while five in 10 Millennials and Gen X reach for a book.

‘Me time’ also helps people feel relaxed and less stressed (69 per cent), refreshed (31 per cent) and happier (24 per cent).

Yet many struggle to enjoy it fully, citing busy households (34 per cent), lack of time (33 per cent), guilt (24 per cent) and even anxiety or loneliness (18 per cent) as barriers.

While 53 per cent simply wish they had more time to themselves.

On average, Brits only get four-and-a-half days of true ‘me time’ a year - dropping to just four days in the Northeast and peaking at five in the East Midlands.

Romi Mackiewicz, brand director at Galaxy, said: “By inviting the public to explore how music can refine their chocolate experience, we’re not only offering a delicious treat, but a symphony for the senses.

“We want people to make the most of their ‘me time’ and listening to our track for just 64 seconds a day could give them an extra two hours of ‘me time’ a year.”

The research aims to explore how sound can transform the palate | Will Ireland/PinPep

Top 10 ‘me time’ moments:

Watching TV/Streaming Services Listening to music Reading a book Going for a walk or spending time in nature Enjoying a drink (alcoholic or not) Having a nap Enjoying your favourite chocolate Scrolling on social media Catching up with friends Gardening