A viral TikTok video of a vet listing common household items that are toxic to dogs has left owners shocked - here’s the full list.

A viral TikTok video of a vet listing common household items that are toxic to dogs has left owners shocked - here’s the full list.

The TikTok video, which was uploaded by The Upper Canada Animal Hospital, has gone viral, with over 75.5 million views in less than a month. In the video, members of the team are each asked the same question: “What is the one thing that is toxic to dogs?”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The answers included many common household items that have left owners shocked. The video caption urged viewers: "Be sure to do research before giving your dog new foods and contact your veterinarian if they get into something they shouldn’t have.”

Most Popular

Below is the list of common household items that are toxic to dogs.

Common household items that are toxic to dogs

Grapes

Avocados

Garlic

Onions

Ibuprofen

Pet owners commented on the video, sharing their surprise at some of the items listed.

One person wrote: "Grapes?? I give my dog grapes all the time". Another said: "I was unaware of the garlic and onions. "

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another, more well-known item featured in the video was chocolate, with the main ingredient cocoa containing the life-threatening compound theobromine.

Dog walkers could be fined for having their dogs off the lead in areas it's not permitted in Fenland

What to do if your dog eats something toxic

If your dog eats something toxic, it’s best to contact your vet immediately. Treatment depends entirely on what your dog has eaten, and may include: