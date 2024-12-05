Tom Daley releases knitted jumper with crucial message

The knitted jumper design comes after research revealed that 1 in 4 winter drownings involve alcohol | Malibu/ Made with Love

Tom Daley’s knitwear brand Made With Love, has released a limited edition ‘Don't Drink and Dive’ knitted jumper design.

It comes after research from the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS UK) revealed that more than 1 in 4 winter drownings involve alcohol.

With 9 in 10 winter drownings occurring when individuals don’t intend to be in the water.

The ‘Dont Drink and Drive’ initiative will be launched alongside white rum brand Malibu to serve as a sobering reminder for Brits to stay safe near water, even during the colder months.

The initiative will see a series of seasonal lifeguard towers – complete with baubles and jolly decorations - installed in popular inner-city drinking locations near water across London, Manchester and Bristol.

This is because 73 per cent of winter drownings occur in inland waters - including rivers and canals.

Seasonal lifeguard towers – complete with baubles and jolly decorations - spotted near water across London, Manchester and Bristol | Malibu

The RLSS UK-trained lifeguards will sport a limited-edition festive jumper, reminding the nation of the risks associated with drinking alcohol near water in winter.

Supporting the initiative, Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley says: “Alcohol-related drowning is not just a summer issue, it's also a real problem during the winter months which many might not consider.

“It's important to spread the word on this issue and encourage everyone to stay safe near water, particularly as we approach the festive season”.

The initiative sees a series of seasonal lifeguard towers – complete with baubles and jolly decorations | Malibu/ Made with Love

‘A sobering reminder for Brits to stay safe near water’

As temperatures drop, and the festive season gets into full flow, the winter edition of ‘Don’t Drink and Dive’ aims to shine a light on the dangers of drinking alcohol near urban waterways, reminding party-goers to take care and drink responsibly.

Craig van Niekerk, VP of Marketing at Malibu, says: “The winter edition of our Don’t Drink and Dive campaign feels just as important as the summer campaign - whilst people don’t intend to get into the water, accidents are happening, particularly when alcohol is involved.

“The ‘Don’t Drink and Dive’ message acts as a rallying catch-all for the responsible consumption of alcohol around water.

“We’re proud to be continuing to raise awareness of responsible drinking around water - whatever the time of year!”

A limited run of the woollen jumpers will be made available to purchase here via Made With Love’s online shop, with all proceeds going to RLSS UK, helping to fund essential water safety initiatives across the country.

For more information on responsible drinking around water, Malibu and RLSS UK have shared leading tips on staying safe when consuming alcohol at www.dontdrinkanddive.com.