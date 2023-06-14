As hot weather arrives in the UK, here are the top 10 coastal locations in England Wales according to new research

Summer has well and truly arrived in the UK, with temperatures exceeding 30C in multiple areas nationwide across the most recent weekend. New research has revealed the 10 best coastal locations in England and Wales.

Despite travel restrictions eased following the coronavirus pandemic, staycations in the UK are extremely popular. A study by YouGov found that when looking into 2023 travel, more than half of UK participants asked were planning to have a domestic trip this year.

To make this list, the team at Millets have analysed Google reviews, water quality ratings, ocean temperatures, beach facilities, accessibility and parking costs to reveal the best coastal towns in England and Wales.

The Google reviews score is out of five, water quality out of three with warmest water temperature and average parking price of up to 4 hours to give the area an average rating out of 10.

Topping the list is Tynemouth, which is located in North Tyneside. Scoring 8.49 out of 10 overall, the area’s main beach, Long Sands Beach, boasts an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews, the highest of any beach.

In terms of facilities and accessibility at Long Sands, the beach offers deck chair hire, as well as designated disabled parking and ramps leading to the beach for wheelchairs.

Top 10 coastal locations in England and Wales